Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke of a referee' after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down
What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
Jordan Henderson responds to England's World Cup exit
England's Jordan Henderson offers his thoughts on England's World Cup defeat against France.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
5 Morocco players who could miss World Cup semi-final
The Morocco players who could miss the World Cup semi-final clash with France because of injury or suspension.
How can England win the 2026 World Cup?
A look at the process England will have to go through to find glory at the 2026 World Cup
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz leaves World Cup
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any further games at the 2022 World Cup and will return home.
John Herdman insists Canada must play 'big nations' to compete at 2026 World Cup
CanMNT boss John Herdman believes his players must experience more games against 'big nations' if they're to stand a chance of competing at the 2026 World Cup.
Women's FA Cup fourth round draw: Date, start time, where to watch & numbers
Details of the Women's FA Cup fourth round draw, including date, time and where to watch.
