The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down

What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
