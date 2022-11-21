Read full article on original website
October milk production increased in October 2022 vs. October 2021
Milk production in South Dakota during October 2022 totaled 365 million pounds, up 14% from October 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 186,000 head, 24,000 head more than October 2021. Milk production per cow averaged 1,965 pounds. Access the...
South Dakota sunflower harvest wrapping up, winter wheat condition mostly fair to good
For the week ending November 20, 2022, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork in South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 43% very short, 42% short, 15% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 40% short, 20% adequate, and 0% surplus.
Layers, egg production numbers both lower in South Dakota in October 2022 year-over-year
All layers in South Dakota during October 2022 totaled 1.87 million, down from 2.08 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. South Dakota egg production during October totaled 50.8 million eggs, down from 55.4 million in 2021. October egg production per 100 layers was...
SD Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre named President of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. During a meeting today (Nov. 23, 2022), the Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both...
Minervas in Sioux Falls named SD Retailers Restaurant of the Year
Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation of excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. Standing on the corner of Phillips Avenue and 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls,...
New artwork encourages drivers to avoid distractions
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has commissioned a piece of art hoping it will encourage motorists to put down their cell phones while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds, stands more than 4.5 feet high and is six feet long.
SD Department of Public Safety urges public to make safety a priority during Thanksgiving weekend
Whether hosting Thanksgiving at home or traveling somewhere else to celebrate the holiday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and its agencies remind the public that safety must be a priority. For those staying at home, state Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says nationally, Thanksgiving is when the most home...
Coyotes Dropped By Sam Houston
CYPRESS LAKE, FL (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday in the Palms Division championship of the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the...
Pierre’s Kaiser, Sanchez Named 2nd Team All-State In Volleyball
PIERRE – Pierre Governor seniors Ayvrie Kaiser and Lily Sanchez were named second-team All-State in AA volleyball by the South Dakota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Kaiser led the Governors in kills with 278. She also served 46 aces and was second on the Governors in digs. Sanchez had...
