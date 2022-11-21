South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has commissioned a piece of art hoping it will encourage motorists to put down their cell phones while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds, stands more than 4.5 feet high and is six feet long.

