South Dakota State

October milk production increased in October 2022 vs. October 2021

Milk production in South Dakota during October 2022 totaled 365 million pounds, up 14% from October 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average number of milk cows was 186,000 head, 24,000 head more than October 2021. Milk production per cow averaged 1,965 pounds. Access the...
Minervas in Sioux Falls named SD Retailers Restaurant of the Year

Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation of excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. Standing on the corner of Phillips Avenue and 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
New artwork encourages drivers to avoid distractions

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has commissioned a piece of art hoping it will encourage motorists to put down their cell phones while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds, stands more than 4.5 feet high and is six feet long.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Coyotes Dropped By Sam Houston

CYPRESS LAKE, FL (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday in the Palms Division championship of the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Pierre’s Kaiser, Sanchez Named 2nd Team All-State In Volleyball

PIERRE – Pierre Governor seniors Ayvrie Kaiser and Lily Sanchez were named second-team All-State in AA volleyball by the South Dakota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Kaiser led the Governors in kills with 278. She also served 46 aces and was second on the Governors in digs. Sanchez had...
PIERRE, SD

