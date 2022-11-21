Lake Champlain Basin Program As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, I’m reflecting on a few of the things for which the LCBP is grateful. For one, our supportive congressional delegation. An early October event(link is external) that aligned with our Québec friends’ Thanksgiving provided an opportunity for partners from across the entire watershed to thank Senator Patrick Leahy for his long-standing support of work to protect and restore Lake Champlain. The ongoing commitment from the New York and Vermont delegations representing the Lake Champlain Basin has ensured that our budget has been not only stable but has grown.

