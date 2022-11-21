ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Community Band donates to Printery Foundation

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYhhx_0jIfhfzb00
Atascadero Printery Foundation Vice President Sheila New and Board Member Mary Rush accept a $592 donation from members of the Atascadero Community Band. Photo credit: Joyce Rabellino.

Upcoming concert to be held at Pavillion on the Lake

Atascadero Printery Foundation Vice President Sheila New and Board Member Mary Rush were recently presented with a donation of $592 from the Atascadero Community Band. The contribution is a result of donations collected during the band’s recent Celebrating Celebrations concert.

“That was an absolutely stunning band concert today,” said Lon Allen of the performance, “I’m still on a high from listening to all that great music.”

The Atascadero Community Band is an all-volunteer organization and performs several concerts throughout the year. Part of its mission includes supporting other local non-profit organizations and promoting music education throughout the community. The Printery Foundation took part in the recent concert to help with refreshments and share information with the audience.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the band will perform at the Pavilion on the Lake at 2:30 p.m. for their holiday concert, titled “Believe in the Magic.” The beneficiary of this concert will be the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). It will include the return of the audience favorite, “Christmas Sing-Along.” Admission, parking, and refreshments at intermission will be free.

For more information visit atascaderoband.org or email atascaderoband@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

