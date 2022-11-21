Read full article on original website
Layers, egg production numbers both lower in South Dakota in October 2022 year-over-year
All layers in South Dakota during October 2022 totaled 1.87 million, down from 2.08 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. South Dakota egg production during October totaled 50.8 million eggs, down from 55.4 million in 2021. October egg production per 100 layers was...
SD Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre named President of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. During a meeting today (Nov. 23, 2022), the Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both...
South Dakota threatened and endangered species status reviews completed
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has completed the state list of threatened and endangered species and is currently accepting nominations for the next biennial review. South Dakota’s endangered species law states that the GFP Commission will review the state list of threatened and endangered species every two...
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team
10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
Gift kicks off “Operation: Mobility” for disabled access
The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation received a gift from the Steve Peterson Family of Salem. The gift is in memory of their wife and mother, Cathy. This donation is the lead gift to the Foundation, kicking off “Operation: Mobility,” a fundraising campaign to purchase up to 30 all-terrain track chairs and trailers to be distributed throughout the state of South Dakota.
Coyotes Dropped By Sam Houston
CYPRESS LAKE, FL (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday in the Palms Division championship of the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the...
SD Department of Public Safety urges public to make safety a priority during Thanksgiving weekend
Whether hosting Thanksgiving at home or traveling somewhere else to celebrate the holiday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and its agencies remind the public that safety must be a priority. For those staying at home, state Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says nationally, Thanksgiving is when the most home...
2022 All-State Football Teams
The complete list of the 2022 South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams (Central South Dakota players in bold):. QB: Taylen Ashley (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson; Bennett Dannenbring (SR), O’Gorman. TE-FB-HB: Ryland Satter (JR), O’Gorman; Sam Hindbjorgen (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln; Sam Siegfried (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson...
