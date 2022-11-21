ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota threatened and endangered species status reviews completed

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has completed the state list of threatened and endangered species and is currently accepting nominations for the next biennial review. South Dakota’s endangered species law states that the GFP Commission will review the state list of threatened and endangered species every two...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team

10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Gift kicks off “Operation: Mobility” for disabled access

The South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation received a gift from the Steve Peterson Family of Salem. The gift is in memory of their wife and mother, Cathy. This donation is the lead gift to the Foundation, kicking off “Operation: Mobility,” a fundraising campaign to purchase up to 30 all-terrain track chairs and trailers to be distributed throughout the state of South Dakota.
SALEM, SD
drgnews.com

Coyotes Dropped By Sam Houston

CYPRESS LAKE, FL (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 22 points in Sam Houston’s 80-49 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday in the Palms Division championship of the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Huefner was 9 of 11 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
drgnews.com

2022 All-State Football Teams

The complete list of the 2022 South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams (Central South Dakota players in bold):. QB: Taylen Ashley (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson; Bennett Dannenbring (SR), O’Gorman. TE-FB-HB: Ryland Satter (JR), O’Gorman; Sam Hindbjorgen (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln; Sam Siegfried (SR), Sioux Falls Jefferson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy