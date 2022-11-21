Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fox News has learned. The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning, and Oz made the call to his opponent just hours later, the Democrat's spokesman told Fox. The Senate race was among the most important battles in the country for the midterm cycle, with Pennsylvania being one of a handful of states that will determine control over the Senate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO