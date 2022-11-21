Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes
Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
WGAL
John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court
The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
Mehmet Oz calls John Fetterman to officially concede Pennsylvania Senate race
Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fox News has learned. The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning, and Oz made the call to his opponent just hours later, the Democrat's spokesman told Fox. The Senate race was among the most important battles in the country for the midterm cycle, with Pennsylvania being one of a handful of states that will determine control over the Senate.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday to argue that mail-in ballots with an incorrect or missing date should be counted following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling against them being included in the vote count. Fetterman argued in...
Another bruising Senate race brews in Ohio as Republicans target Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND — One nasty and expensive Ohio Senate election had barely finished last week before Republicans turned their focus to what could be an even bigger slugfest in 2024: the race to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown, the only Democrat who has consistently won statewide elections here over the last 40 years.
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Fact check: False claim that John Fetterman's lawsuit is proof of cheating in Pennsylvania election
The claim: John Fetterman is suing to have undated ballots counted so he can cheat. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the week before the midterm elections that undated ballots and ballots dated outside specific ranges would not be counted in the elections. In response, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and...
Disastrous midterm in Lehigh Valley, other suburban areas spells trouble for Pa. GOP | Analysis
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
'Window-shopping' GOP elites weigh Trump -- and the alternatives -- at high-profile Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump and his likely 2024 challengers are set to address the Republican Jewish Coalition this weekend in the first major gathering of GOP establishment since the party's lower-than-expected results in this month's midterms.
Winfrey Is Supporting Fetterman Over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race
Oprah Winfrey was instrumental in the rise of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity television doctor and Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania. But now, she says she would support his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the tightly contested race.
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
Republican midterm ‘red wave’ hopes evaporate as House and Senate remain too close to call
President Joe Biden started his day on Tuesday expecting American voters to deliver a stunning rebuke to his administration and his handling of the US economy by putting Republicans firmly in control of at least one half of the US Congress. House and Senate Democrats started their days expecting to begin hearing bad news as soon as in-person voting wrapped up on the east coast of the United States. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expected to deliver a victory speech by 11pm on Tuesday night, once it became clear that voters had given Republicans a firm majority in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Some Pennsylvania Republicans anxious after Trump’s campaign announcement
Less than a week from some crushing midterm defeats for the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House to mixed reactions from local Republicans and political experts. Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, supports the former president, but wishes...
