Pennsylvania State

Daily Mail

Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes

Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court

The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Mehmet Oz calls John Fetterman to officially concede Pennsylvania Senate race

Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has called Democrat John Fetterman to concede the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fox News has learned. The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Fetterman early Wednesday morning, and Oz made the call to his opponent just hours later, the Democrat's spokesman told Fox. The Senate race was among the most important battles in the country for the midterm cycle, with Pennsylvania being one of a handful of states that will determine control over the Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday to argue that mail-in ballots with an incorrect or missing date should be counted following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling against them being included in the vote count. Fetterman argued in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Disastrous midterm in Lehigh Valley, other suburban areas spells trouble for Pa. GOP | Analysis

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republican midterm ‘red wave’ hopes evaporate as House and Senate remain too close to call

President Joe Biden started his day on Tuesday expecting American voters to deliver a stunning rebuke to his administration and his handling of the US economy by putting Republicans firmly in control of at least one half of the US Congress. House and Senate Democrats started their days expecting to begin hearing bad news as soon as in-person voting wrapped up on the east coast of the United States. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expected to deliver a victory speech by 11pm on Tuesday night, once it became clear that voters had given Republicans a firm majority in...
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Pennsylvania Republicans anxious after Trump’s campaign announcement

Less than a week from some crushing midterm defeats for the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House to mixed reactions from local Republicans and political experts. Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, supports the former president, but wishes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

