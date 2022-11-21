Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes
Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Romney calls for the GOP to take the road 'less travelled by' should it control Congress
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is asking the Republican Party to focus on helping the public instead of pursuing "pointless investigations."
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden that Georgia’s Senate race is “going downhill” for Democrats in remarks made Thursday that were captured by a hot mic. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said to Biden. "It's hard to...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
thecentersquare.com
Fetterman victory in Pennsylvania signals importance of candidate quality, metro vote
(The Center Square) – John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election, giving Democrats control of both of the commonwealth’s seats. While it’s still unclear who will control the U.S. Senate, Fetterman’s victory emphasized the importance of candidate quality in elections.
DeSantis overtakes Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee Republicans prefer, new YouGov poll says
More Republicans say they would prefer DeSantis to be their 2024 nominee over Trump. The finding, taken days after the midterms, is a reversal of previous polls that put Trump ahead. After the GOP's lackluster midterm election results, Trump has received criticism from within the party. A new poll shows...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Disastrous midterm in Lehigh Valley, other suburban areas spells trouble for Pa. GOP | Analysis
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
Only one Republican senator has announced publicly that he will support former-President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, a sign of the uphill battle Trump faces in his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination and a second term in the White House.
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
U.S. House control hangs on tight races after Democrats win Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, Democrats had won seven and none had been called for Republicans as of about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans only needed to win two toss-ups to likely have a majority in the House.
