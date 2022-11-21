Read full article on original website
Black Panther 2's Ryan Coogler responds to Wakanda Forever success in emotional letter
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has responded to the movie's success with a heartfelt letter to fans. The Marvel sequel hit screens nearly two weeks ago, and has already made over half a billion dollars in that time, while its $180 million opening weekend gross is the highest in the US of any November movie historically.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special explains fate of forgotten MCU character
There was a blast from the past in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and we don't just mean references to Kevin Bacon in Footloose or teases of Henry Winkler joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the ragtag gang of space rogues celebrated the snowy season, there was a major throwback to the MCU's early days.
The Walking Dead star addresses potential MCU return
The Walking Dead favourite Ross Marquand has addressed whether he would be up for reprising Red Skull in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After some contractual issues with the studio, Captain America: The First Avenger's Hugo Weaving was replaced by Marquand for both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, bringing to life the Stonekeeper version of Red Skull on the purple-hued planet Vormir.
Black Panther Shuri LEGO set lands Black Friday discount
Shuri's LEGO Sunbird plane from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been reduced as part of the Black Friday sale at a couple of retailers. The vehicle featured in the recently-released Marvel sequel, with the new toy set including a number of cool features alongside figurines. The set has been cut...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Ice Cube lost out on “$9m film role” because he refused COVID vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”
Ice Cube has said he lost out on a $9million (£7.5million) movie role because he refused to get the COVID vaccine. In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper had been dropped from the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No by director Kitao Sakurai. It was claimed that...
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition confirms Disney+ release date
Disney+ has confirmed when The Muppet Christmas Carol's Extended Edition will be coming to streaming. It was recently announced that the festive classic, restored in 4K with the previously-removed song 'When Love is Gone' finally added back in, would be getting a cinematic release starting December 2, and Digital Spy noted that it was set for Disney+ around a week later.
Luther movie reveals first pictures and plot details for Idris Elba's comeback
Luther's long-awaited movie continuation has been shrouded in mystery, but details are finally starting to trickle out. The latest Empire Magazine has a few plot details as well as the first two images from the film, giving us a hint as to what we can expect. The first photo sees...
'Wednesday' is the 'Addams Family' spinoff we deserve
She’s creepy (not kooky), mysterious and spooky. She’s the dead-eyed, mordant daughter of the Addams family. And now she’s headed to boarding school in Tim Burton’s cheerily macabre Netflix series, “Wednesday.”
Fear the Walking Dead star lands next movie role in sci-fi thriller
Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has landed a new role in a science-fiction thriller, one produced by fellow Fear TWD alumni Colman Domingo. As reported by Deadline, the movie, titled It's What Inside, just wrapped after a short 18-day shoot in Portland, Oregon. Plot details are being kept...
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
From Matilda to Stormzy: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Daniel Craig serves up another bucket of his best Kentucky Fried accent work as Benoit Blanc, the deep south’s answer to Sherlock Holmes, capitalising on the rapturous response to Knives Out with essentially more of the same, only this time the mystery is taking place on an idiotic tech bro’s private island.
Bambi horror movie will turn the deer into a "vicious killing machine"
As if Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wasn't enough to completely ruin our childhoods, Bambi: The Reckoning has been announced. As reported by Dread Central, ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions have teamed up to tackle the adorable deer that loses his mum to evil hunters. No plot details have been revealed as yet, but we can probably assume the film will deal with Bambi getting revenge on the people that murdered his mother.
Wednesday - Netflix.
I've only seen the first episode and thought it was pretty decent. Jenna Ortega has definitely (successfully in my opinion) put her own stamp on the character. Also loved the Christina Ricci nod. I've watched 2 episodes and I enjoyed it. I think they have taken the Addams back to...
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
Virgin River stars tease season 5 as filming ends
Virgin River stars are teasing fans about what's to come in season five as plenty of the actors take to social media to celebrate the end of filming for the fifth season. Earlier this year, season four ended with plenty of shocks and set-ups for the future of the show – meaning fans couldn't wait for season five.
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
Robert Downey Jr's new Netflix movie Sr lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Robert Downey Jr.'s new Netflix documentary, Sr., has been thoroughly approved by critics so far, scoring a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film sees the former Marvel actor recount the life and career of his late father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away last year. The documentary, which is...
