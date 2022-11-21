ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Braves targeting Mitch Haniger

It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features John Collins

When someone continuously threatens to leave you, eventually, you ought to leave them. Sometimes, it feels like NBA teams don’t value a player properly. Go where you’re wanted. Just because someone doesn’t value you doesn’t mean that nobody will. You just need to find that person – or, organization.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Very preliminary, pre-FA ZiPS projections have Braves as best team in MLB

Due to the Braves’ superlative performances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, there’s been a bit of an apocryphal/unsubstantiated narrative that’s pervaded since, about how the “projections” continually undersell the team for Atlanta. (Maybe PECOTA, not other projections, really. I have the receipts.) In any case, here’s something to gouge a big chunk out of that narrative, if you needed it: Dan Szymborski published his “absurdly preliminary” ZiPS projected standings earlier today, and boy, the Braves look like a juggernaut of a roster therein.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
HOME, PA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Falcons have a serious lack of home field advantage

It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Atlanta Falcons came out of Week 11 victorious, spoiling Justin Field’s return home. The Bears battled and gave the Falcons a fight but didn’t have enough to pull through despite their quarterback’s heroic performance. It wasn’t the best start if you are box score watching, but Fields is as tough and competitive as they come, qualities some teams desperately need at the position — *cough cough* Zach Wilson *cough cough*.
ATLANTA, GA

