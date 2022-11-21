Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury gets one final laugh as he is named to the 2023 HOF Ballot
Jacoby Ellsbury just will not go away. The former Yankee & atrocious signee is once more in the news, though this time, it’s for a good reason. Yesterday the BBWAA released their 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, and it featured numerous first-timers on the list. One of which, somehow, was Jacoby Ellsbury.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
iheart.com
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge
The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Seeking One Year Contract
He doesn't want to be locked up long-term.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Astros, Padres, latest teams linked to José Abreu
As is a general truism in baseball, there’s no such thing as a bad one-year deal. The next best thing is a two-year deal, and in either case, longtime White Sox slugger and free agent José Abreu falls into that category. A lot of teams have payroll flexibility...
Yardbarker
Report: Braves targeting Mitch Haniger
It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features John Collins
When someone continuously threatens to leave you, eventually, you ought to leave them. Sometimes, it feels like NBA teams don’t value a player properly. Go where you’re wanted. Just because someone doesn’t value you doesn’t mean that nobody will. You just need to find that person – or, organization.
batterypower.com
Very preliminary, pre-FA ZiPS projections have Braves as best team in MLB
Due to the Braves’ superlative performances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, there’s been a bit of an apocryphal/unsubstantiated narrative that’s pervaded since, about how the “projections” continually undersell the team for Atlanta. (Maybe PECOTA, not other projections, really. I have the receipts.) In any case, here’s something to gouge a big chunk out of that narrative, if you needed it: Dan Szymborski published his “absurdly preliminary” ZiPS projected standings earlier today, and boy, the Braves look like a juggernaut of a roster therein.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Falcons have a serious lack of home field advantage
It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Atlanta Falcons came out of Week 11 victorious, spoiling Justin Field’s return home. The Bears battled and gave the Falcons a fight but didn’t have enough to pull through despite their quarterback’s heroic performance. It wasn’t the best start if you are box score watching, but Fields is as tough and competitive as they come, qualities some teams desperately need at the position — *cough cough* Zach Wilson *cough cough*.
