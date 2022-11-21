Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
theadvocate.com
Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
theadvocate.com
Farmers markets, 'Stranger Things' escape room, stargazing: Around Baton Rouge
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org. SATURDAY. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET:...
theadvocate.com
Main Street Pilot Club donates to Baker Heights Elementary School
At the Baker School Board meeting Nov. 1, the Main Street Pilot Club made a donation to Baker Heights Elementary School’s principal and the three teachers with its autism class. “On behalf of the Main Street Pilot Club, we are excited to present $1,500 to the Baker Heights Elementary...
theadvocate.com
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Chamber of Commerce announces annual business winners
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards. The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Business Awards winners. Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr. Mid-size Business of...
theadvocate.com
Old Jefferson Terrace school to become public park, with goal of limiting local flooding
Sixty-four years after it was built, and two years after it was shuttered, Jefferson Terrace Elementary has been torn down and will soon become a public park, creating a new place for rain to drain away from nearby homes and reduce flooding in the area. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
theadvocate.com
Christmas gifts for families in need begins with wish lists, in effort of Catholic Charities, donors
Back in September, employees with Catholic Charities of the Baton Rouge Diocese started calling people they served with an important question: What do you want for Christmas?. "These are our client families, we know them," said Carol Spruell, marketing and communication coordinator for Catholic Charities. "We get sizes for clothing, what kind of action figures for the children."
theadvocate.com
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
theadvocate.com
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says. The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
theadvocate.com
Invoking Devin Page, Allie Rice shootings, Baton Rouge pushes for more crime cameras
In the wake of multiple high-profile killings this year, parish leaders are pushing for local businesses to install surveillance cameras they say will help police stop and solve crimes in Baton Rouge neighborhoods plagued by shootings. Named the Page/Rice Initiative, the cameras are part of a business-led crime-prevention effort that...
theadvocate.com
Council investigation of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory underway
Auditors and attorneys investigating the administration of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory should be finished the initial stage of the investigation by Jan. 1. Auditors with Faulk and Winkler, a certified public accounting firm out of Baton Rouge, and attorneys with Phelps Dunbar of Baton Rouge, have been hired by the City Council and are working on the probe, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said.
theadvocate.com
DOTD worker killed in I-10 stabbing was ex-Baton Rouge cop; Florida man identified as attacker
A worker for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development stabbed to death Sunday in a brazen attack on the shoulder of Interstate 10 was a former Baton Rouge police officer, officials say. Louisiana State Police on Monday confirmed the deceased was Darrell Guillory, 66, of Youngsville. Guillory was a...
theadvocate.com
Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion
No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season. The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line. “What will...
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested in shooting during Dutchtown gas station fight with daughter and others
A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies. Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La....
theadvocate.com
A week after CEO change, Amedisys names interim chief operating officer
Amedisys has named a new interim chief operating officer, one week after the Baton Rouge home health care company abruptly changed CEOs. Scott Ginn, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take on the COO role temporarily and “immediately,” according to a federal filing from Amedisys. Ginn joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to CFO in 2017.
Comments / 0