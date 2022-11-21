ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker

The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Main Street Pilot Club donates to Baker Heights Elementary School

At the Baker School Board meeting Nov. 1, the Main Street Pilot Club made a donation to Baker Heights Elementary School’s principal and the three teachers with its autism class. “On behalf of the Main Street Pilot Club, we are excited to present $1,500 to the Baker Heights Elementary...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Chamber of Commerce announces annual business winners

The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards. The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Business Awards winners. Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr. Mid-size Business of...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas gifts for families in need begins with wish lists, in effort of Catholic Charities, donors

Back in September, employees with Catholic Charities of the Baton Rouge Diocese started calling people they served with an important question: What do you want for Christmas?. "These are our client families, we know them," said Carol Spruell, marketing and communication coordinator for Catholic Charities. "We get sizes for clothing, what kind of action figures for the children."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Council investigation of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory underway

Auditors and attorneys investigating the administration of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory should be finished the initial stage of the investigation by Jan. 1. Auditors with Faulk and Winkler, a certified public accounting firm out of Baton Rouge, and attorneys with Phelps Dunbar of Baton Rouge, have been hired by the City Council and are working on the probe, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion

No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season. The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line. “What will...
MAURICE, LA
theadvocate.com

A week after CEO change, Amedisys names interim chief operating officer

Amedisys has named a new interim chief operating officer, one week after the Baton Rouge home health care company abruptly changed CEOs. Scott Ginn, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take on the COO role temporarily and “immediately,” according to a federal filing from Amedisys. Ginn joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to CFO in 2017.
BATON ROUGE, LA

