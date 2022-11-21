ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois

(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
DECATUR, IL
97ZOK

Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season

Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Corn harvesting nearly complete in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.8 days suitable for field work during the week ending November 20, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 28.1 degrees, 14.2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.15 inches, 0.55 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 12 percent very short, 19 percent short, 68...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy