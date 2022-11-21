Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Do I need a license to sell food made in my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home bakers and cooking entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Illinois may be wondering: is it legal to sell food I make at home? Prior to 2022, Illinois Cottage Food Law limited the sale of food made in the home to farmers’ markets. But starting in January 2022, with the […]
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs
If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
ILLINOIS – Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park. Secretary of State Jesse White and Illinois police agencies have teamed up for a statewide parking sting for the 15th...
Duty calls: New military assignment prompts Metro East pizza shop to seek new owner
O'FALLON, Ill — Husband-and-wife duo Cory and Brittany Flament lived their version of the American Dream by opening their own pizza shop back in 2015, Cory said. But now their lives are taking them in a new direction. Cory Flament, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who has...
Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Illinois Residents Are Being Duped By This Innocent-Looking Lost Dog Scam
There are many benefits to living in a social media age, but unfortunately, there are a lot of disadvantages that come along with it. We all turn to social media to share and get information for pretty much anything, but this gives scammers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of us too.
KFVS12
Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season
Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
This Is the #1 State Illinois & Missouri Residents Move To Most
If residents of Missouri and Illinois decide they want to live somewhere else, where do they move to most? There are different answers for each state, but both do have one state in common as their go-to moving destination. This is based on a brand new ranking shared by Stacker....
This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois
After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
starvedrock.media
Most popular baby names for girls in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wjbc.com
Corn harvesting nearly complete in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.8 days suitable for field work during the week ending November 20, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 28.1 degrees, 14.2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.15 inches, 0.55 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 12 percent very short, 19 percent short, 68...
Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
wjpf.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
WAND TV
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Assault rifle ban still on the table in Illinois gun control negotiations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — When house democrat Kelly Cassidy went to bed Saturday night, she was already prepared for a tough day Saturday. Her schedule included several vigils for Transgender Day of Remembrance — a day dedicated to the trans lives lost in the last year. That pain became even more prominent when she woke […]
