Jack Abernethy, Chief Executive Officer of Fox Television Stations, will be the 2023 honoree of the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award. “I would like to thank Scott Herman, Tim McCarthy, and the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors for this prestigious Golden Mike Award and for their tremendous commitment to helping and supporting broadcasters in need across the country,” Abernethy stated. “Now, more than ever, we must help those in our industry who are facing challenging times so we can continue to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial spirit and journalistic dedication of local newsrooms, which are making an immeasurable...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO