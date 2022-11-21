Read full article on original website
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
guitar.com
The Guitar.com Awards 2022: Design Award winner revealed
It’s to our continued delight and amazement that, nearly a century after it seized its place as the ultimate instrument of popular music, people are continuing to do wonderfully innovative and original things with guitars and things that you plug guitars into. The Design Award celebrates the seemingly infinite...
Former Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Sheloman Byrd Named as Streamline Media Group’s New COO
Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer. Byrd recently left Warner Bros. Discovery after three years, where he led external development as Executive Producer. His most recent title, MultiVersus, debuted earlier this year as the most-played PC fighting game ever with over 20 million players. Before this, Byrd spent nine years at Tencent driving business development and strategy for the US & European PC/Console market, working with key partners like Epic Games (Fortnite), Psyonix (Rocket League), and Ember Lab (Kena: Bridge of Spirits).
Tyler Perry Studios Enters Rare Deal With Deniese Davis’ Reform Media Group To Add Diversity to TV, Film Industry
Partnerships with Tyler Perry Studios don’t come often, but for this accomplished producer, one woman landed a coveted spot with the acclaimed company. Deniese Davis and Reform Media Group announced a development deal with Tyler Perry Studios to bring more diverse storytelling to the television and film industry. According...
Benzinga
Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
guitar.com
Music industry reported to be less diverse than 2020
It has been reported that the music industry is less diverse than it was in 2020, with only 21.04% of individuals working in music identifying as Black, Asian or from an ethnically diverse background, compared to 22.3% two years previously. The 2022 Workforce Diversity Survey, which was conducted by UK...
Lizzo To Receive ‘The People’s Champion’ Award At 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Lizzo is adding to her list of awards and accolades with a special honor she’s set to receive at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Last week, it was announced that the three-time Grammy Award-winner would receive “The People’s Champion” award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety reports. Lizzo has been nominated for five People’s Choice Awards but has yet to take one home.
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
Essence
Shavone Charles Continues To Disrupt The Tech Industry With New Book, Black Internet Effect
“My hope is that we continue to break down the doors and institutional ceilings that keep people of color out of the technology industry.”. Multi-hyphenate Shavone Charles has been disrupting the tech industry for a decade. With stints at VSCO, Instagram, and Twitter, she currently serves as the Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications at TikTok. This month, she launched a new venture, a book.
Jack Abernethy To Be Honored With The Golden Mike Award By Broadcasters Foundation Of America
Jack Abernethy, Chief Executive Officer of Fox Television Stations, will be the 2023 honoree of the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award. “I would like to thank Scott Herman, Tim McCarthy, and the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors for this prestigious Golden Mike Award and for their tremendous commitment to helping and supporting broadcasters in need across the country,” Abernethy stated. “Now, more than ever, we must help those in our industry who are facing challenging times so we can continue to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial spirit and journalistic dedication of local newsrooms, which are making an immeasurable...
Music Icon Nas Addresses Future Of Hip-Hop During 2022 ADCOLOR Conference
Preeminent nonprofit organization ADCOLOR returned for its 16th annual ADCOLOR Conference for the first time in person since 2019. According to its website, the company’s overall goal is to create a community of diverse professionals to support and celebrate one another. ADCOLOR also thrives on helping individuals and organizations “rise up,” letting their accomplishments and ideas shine and teaching soon-to-be leaders and would-be-mentors how to “reach back” and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. ADCOLOR’s annual conference prides itself on being the premier diversity gathering event for professionals at all levels of the spectrum.
AdWeek
i-D Doubles Revenue After Expanding Commerce and Social Content
The global youth and style publisher i-D, which Vice Media acquired a decade ago in December, has seen substantial upticks in revenue after placing more emphasis on social and commerce content. The publisher has increased its eight-figure revenue 100% year over year, according to chief revenue officer Geoff Schiller, who...
Join The .Art Revolution with a .Art Web Domain
With her bold, eye-catching black-and-white line drawings, the work artist Shantell Martin fashions from her ink markers is unmistakable. And when she decided on a digital showcase for her work online, the British-born New Yorker finally settled on setting up shop at ShantellMartin.art. As one of the first artists to...
Black Enterprise
