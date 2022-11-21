ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rowland Chastises AMAs Audience After Absent Chris Brown Was Booed After Winning Award

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
 4 days ago
Related
American Music Awards Explains Why Chris Brown and Ciara’s Michael Jackson Tribute Was Canceled

Social media has been up in arms after Chris Brown revealed what could’ve been when it came to the Michael Jackson tribute he was slated to perform. In wake of revealing the American Music Awards canceling his tribute just ahead of the show, singer Ciara shared footage showing her and Brown rehearsing together for the tribute. Once fans learned Brown and CiCi spent their time practicing for a performance that ended up getting axed, many have been sounding off about the decision.
Low Vibration Baths? Influencer B. Simone Admits She Doesn’t Shower Daily and Twitter Reacts

During her podcast The Know For Sure Pod on Nov. 15, comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone revealed that she doesn’t take a shower every day, and Twitter had jokes. The episode featured Simone, her co-host Megan Brooks and comedian Desi Banks discussing body positivity, unrealistic beauty standards and the side effects of social media. During the episode, Simone noted that she did not shower every day.
Actress Keke Palmer Reveals She Felt ‘Trapped’ As A Child Star Vacationing On Nickelodeon Cruise

Nope actress Keke Palmer is speaking out about fame and her time as a child actor. The 29-year-old sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Nov. 16. Palmer, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, described going on a vacation along the Mexican Riviera when she was a 15-year-old child star. The young actress was starring in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP, and she said that she “was trapped” on the cruise ship.
Kandi Burruss ‘Super Upset’ ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Spin-Off Canceled After One Season

Kandi Burruss’ spin-off, Kandi & The Gang, has been canceled and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is not happy about it. Kandi & The Gang premiered on Bravo earlier this year and followed Kandi’s staff and the drama at her Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta. The show gave fans an inside look into how Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker run their ATL-based eateries and how their staff works through issues.
ATLANTA, GA
Deon Cole Talks Rocking the Mic as Host of 2022 Soul Train Awards and His Full Circle Moments

The legendary Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, is back with a star-studded evening celebrating Black entertainment and the power of music and culture on Saturday, Nov. 26. Deon Cole, Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and writer, will be bringing the laughter as host of this year’s 2022 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. His presence onstage during Soul and R&B’s biggest night is a special opportunity to honor Don Cornelius’ legacy and all of the Black talent showcased on the iconic TV show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Didn’t Want Her ‘Raven’s Home’ Character to Be Gay

Just because Raven-Symoné is a proud nonbinary in real life doesn’t mean she has to play one onscreen. The former child star is opening up about how she turned down the Disney channel’s attempt to make her Raven’s Home character a member of the LGBTQ community. Raven has starred in the spin-off since 2017 and didn’t want her Raven Baxter role to intermingle into her private life, NY Post reports.
From Troubled Teen to Executive Producer of Black Ink Franchise, Treiva Williams Turned Trauma Into Triumph

Oftentimes people get frustrated with their current job because they believe their skillset is not being used to their full potential. Treiva Williams’s career journey reminds freelancers, creatives, executives, and especially veterans that one door always opens another, and that administrative skills are indispensable no matter what industry you’re in.
ATLANTA, LA
Music Icon Nas Addresses Future Of Hip-Hop During 2022 ADCOLOR Conference

Preeminent nonprofit organization ADCOLOR returned for its 16th annual ADCOLOR Conference for the first time in person since 2019. According to its website, the company’s overall goal is to create a community of diverse professionals to support and celebrate one another. ADCOLOR also thrives on helping individuals and organizations “rise up,” letting their accomplishments and ideas shine and teaching soon-to-be leaders and would-be-mentors how to “reach back” and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. ADCOLOR’s annual conference prides itself on being the premier diversity gathering event for professionals at all levels of the spectrum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York City, NY
