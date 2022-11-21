Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Bobby Finke talks gold medals and Golden Goggles … and swimming in surgical gloves
Bobby Finke made his first splash by reaching an Olympic Trials final in 2016 at age 16. Now with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships medals, the 23-year-old has taken the swimming world by storm. Earlier this week, Finke, a proud product of the University of Florida, took home multiple honors, including Male Athlete of the Year, at the Golden Goggles — the Oscars of U.S. swimming.
Comments / 0