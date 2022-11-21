ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Waiver wire pickups: Look to Al Horford, Royce O'Neale

By Jim McCormick
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUPNe_0jIfKkVj00

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we'll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters.

A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your fantasy hoops roster can prove rewarding. When curating this fluid collective of statistical contributors, it helps to consider your end-of-bench players in direct competition with the talent floating in free agency.

The goal of this weekly series is to identify players at each position widely available in free agency in ESPN leagues. Some nominations are specialists capable of helping in one or two categories, while others deliver more diverse and important statistical offerings. In the breakdowns below, I've ordered players at each position with the priority of acquisition in mind, rather than roster percentage in ESPN leagues.

Point guard

Cameron Payne , Phoenix Suns (Rostered in 17.2% of ESPN leagues): The Suns won't have team leader and star point guard Chris Paul in the lineup for the next several games as he continues to heal from a foot injury. Payne has been relatively great in his place from a fantasy perspective, averaging 20 points and 5.8 dimes with awesome shooting metrics during his past five games entering Sunday, all starts. For as long as Paul is sidelined, Payne is a fantasy starter.

Bones Hyland , Denver Nuggets (17.7%): The Nuggets are missing Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic at the moment to Covid protocols, shifting Hyland into a more prominent offensive role in the meantime. Entering Sunday's slate, the second-year guard has averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and a whopping 4.5 3-pointers across his past six outings.

Killian Hayes , Detroit Pistons (8.3%): The Pistons have turned to Hayes as the starting point guard with Cade Cunningham facing a serious shin injury. Hayes will struggle to score efficiently at times, but strong assists and steal rates drive value while he's getting so many minutes and touches for Detroit.

Shake Milton , Philadelphia 76ers (2.6%): The Sixers lost yet another star guard to a foot injury with Tyrese Maxey suffering a fracture over the weekend, vaulting Milton into a big scoring and creation role for a suddenly depleted Philadelphia rotation.

Shooting guard

De'Anthony Melton , Philadelphia 76ers (20.6%): In the wake of injuries to James Harden and Maxey, Melton is among the league leaders in steals and rated really well as a rebounder for the position in his time with Memphis. Expect Melton to play heavy minutes through the end of the calendar year.

Malik Beasley , Utah Jazz (45.0%): A confident bucket with the freedom to hunt for his own shot, Beasley has turned it up lately with some signature scoring performances. Utah will continue to feed Beasley on the second unit, making him the rare bench scorer with some level of consistency.

Derrick White , Boston Celtics (44.9%): No single stat will wow you with White, but his assists are up, his block percentage is atypically high for a guard and this blend has him 12th among point guards on the Player Rater the past two weeks.

Alec Burks , Detroit Pistons (3.7%): A scoring guard capable of posting some strong rebounding rates to go with his confident shot, Burks should be busy scoring in place of Cade Cunningham in the coming days.

Small forward

Dillon Brooks , Memphis Grizzlies (54.0%): With Desmond Bane sidelined and the Grizzlies running out a tighter rotation this year, Brooks will command a heavy offensive workload in the games ahead. Thankfully, as you might know, Brooks is a huge fan of his own game.

Royce O'Neale , Brooklyn Nets (35.3%): Fresh from his first career triple-double, one that included hitting the game-winning shot for the Nets, O'Neale has filled in the gaps capably for the Nets amid some serious roster issues this past month.

Bruce Brown , Denver Nuggets (11.4%): The do-everything guy that O'Neale is replacing in Brooklyn this season is Brown, who is now bringing his versatile floor game to the Nuggets. With star teammates sidelined, Brown has upped his playmaking on both sides of the ball.

Caleb Martin , Miami Heat (4.5%): Another capable wing from Miami's assembly line, Martin has surfaced as a nice streaming option during Jimmy Butler 's absence. This is merely an interim addition, but it's worth noting Martin has averaged nearly 41 minutes in the past three games entering Sunday, supporting an awesome two-way line.

Power forward

Jaren Jackson Jr ., Memphis Grizzlies (61.5%): Don't worry about some missed games to injury management, as the elite block rate and potential for some offensive upside remain present. Jackson, after all, led the entire league in blocks last season.

Aleksej Pokusevski , Oklahoma City Thunder (19.1%): A recent ankle injury could get in the way of brimming fantasy value, as "Poku" was beginning to combine big defensive results with usable offense outcomes.

Marcus Morris Sr ., LA Clippers (39.6%): This steady vet doesn't do a ton beyond hit 3-pointers for the Clippers as their resident stretch four, but he at least claims his highest rebounding rate in four years and enough of a steal clip to matter.

Torrey Craig , Phoenix Suns (2.7%): A glue guy for the Suns playing heavy minutes with Cameron Johnson ailing, Craig averaged 13 points, 8.3 boards, and two combined steals and blocks during his last three games entering Sunday's slate.

Center

Bol Bol , Orlando Magic (49.9%): This guy shouldn't be on this list much longer; Bol is among the elite fantasy contributors over the past month thanks to a unique blend of blocks, boards, and efficient scoring. Make room for him now, as there is league-winning statistical upside with how well Bol is playing lately.

Al Horford , Boston Celtics (51.3%): After a quiet October, Horford has slashed for 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and solid defensive results in November. There will be some quiet lines, but Horford still has a fun 3-and-D profile.

Mason Plumlee , Charlotte Hornets (25.2%): Between Plumlee and Utah's Kelly Olynyk (31.7%), fantasy managers have some helpful depth options at the pivot to consider. Both are solid passers for the position, while Plumlee is the better source of rebounding and shooting efficiency and Olynyk provides an atypically high steal rate.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley

Contending NBA teams don’t typically target young players. There is good reason for that. Typically, young players aren’t ready for the rigors of contention. Playing for the NBA championship requires a certain amount of mental toughness. Many young players simply do not have it. At the same time,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

Kyrie Irving Donates $115,000 To Assist Families of Shanquella Robinson and Devin Chandler

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has made three donations toward GoFundMe campaigns for Shanquella Robinson and Devin Chandler following their deaths. On November 18, Robinson’s family received $65,000 from Irving, according to Atlanta Daily World. The first donation was $15,000 and another came in for $50,000, which pushed total contributions past the campaign’s $350,000 goal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor

It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job

At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
JACKSON, CA
Yardbarker

Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC4

Bogdanovic leads Detroit past Utah, 125-116

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bojan Bogdanovic received a warm reception, then went out and helped beat his former team. Bogdanovic, who played three seasons for the Jazz from 2019-2022, scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors

The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
474
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy