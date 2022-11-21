ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

CBS News

Bronx gas station employee shot in the head while working

NEW YORK -- Police say a Bronx gas station employee was shot in the head while working and rushed to the hospital Tuesday. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Boston Road near Huguenot Avenue in the Allerton section. The 49-year-old man was rushed to...
BRONX, NY
CBS News

Ocean County deputy fire chief crashes car into pole

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Manchester Township's deputy fire chief is in the hospital Wednesday morning after he hit a pole driving an SUV. The Ford Explorer overturned just after 11 p.m. Tuesday along Ridgeway Road in front of Manchester Township Middle School. Emergency crews had to cut the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

