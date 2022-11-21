Read full article on original website
The Truth on Hobbs Anti-Abortion Ordinance – Truth verses Propaganda, Alamogordo Should Focus on Bread & Butter Issues
The Hobbs City Commission approved a measure that has been touted in far-right wing publications as a ban on abortion clinics locating into the city and an example piece of legislation that other communities such as Alamogordo or Otero County should consider. But the fact is missed that the ordinance does not ban clinics and legally cannot ban clinics or abortions as per state law.
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
Officials cast dice for New Mexico voting audit
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auditors are rolling the dice, literally. To check the results of the 2022 November election, officials have spent the day rolling ten-sided dice to decide which voting precinct’s results will be checked. “This is a process that we go through here in New Mexico after every general election,” said New Mexico Secretary […]
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work of the county clerk and her election staff. […]
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of […]
THURS: Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released, MLG comes down with COVID, + More
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
Kari Lake Files First Election Challenge Lawsuit, Vows More Action Ahead
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Wednesday that she sued Maricopa County to force it to release documents about voting irregularities in the midterms, a prelude to a larger legal challenge where she’s planning to challenge the election results. “Every single rule was pretty much broken when it...
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?
Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)
Questions for New Mexico’s Blue Majority (and Red Minority)
This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
State secretary retiring from Department of Finance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Finance and Administration secretary is retiring after nearly 50 years of public service. Secretary Deborah Romero has led the department since 2020. The governor’s office announced Romero will be leaving her position at the end of the year. Romero has worked under nine different governors and has been a […]
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
Community Archaeologist Joins New Mexico Historic Sites
Elisabeth Stone, the new regional manager of Coronado and Jemez Historic Sites. Courtesy/NMHS. New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) has found the new regional manager for Coronado Historic Site (CHS) and Jemez Historic Site (JHS): Dr. Elisabeth Stone, an accomplished archaeologist who has worked throughout New Mexico with an emphasis on equity, community and collaboration.
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
Some left-leaning groups are urging voters to cast their ballots in person if possible, citing concerns about the mail service. George Frey/Getty Images. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,”...
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings
Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
Republicans hold majority in Alaska House after two candidates benefit from ranked choice voting
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, standing at the entrance of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention arts and crafts fair in October, shakes the hand of a convention attendee. With the final results counted on Wednesday, Dunleavy became the first Alaska governor to be reelected since Tony Knowles in 1998. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
