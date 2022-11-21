ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

The Truth on Hobbs Anti-Abortion Ordinance – Truth verses Propaganda, Alamogordo Should Focus on Bread & Butter Issues

The Hobbs City Commission approved a measure that has been touted in far-right wing publications as a ban on abortion clinics locating into the city and an example piece of legislation that other communities such as Alamogordo or Otero County should consider. But the fact is missed that the ordinance does not ban clinics and legally cannot ban clinics or abortions as per state law.
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials cast dice for New Mexico voting audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auditors are rolling the dice, literally. To check the results of the 2022 November election, officials have spent the day rolling ten-sided dice to decide which voting precinct’s results will be checked. “This is a process that we go through here in New Mexico after every general election,” said New Mexico Secretary […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work of the county clerk and her election staff. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
azmirror.com

Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm

The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
ARIZONA STATE
krwg.org

Questions for New Mexico’s Blue Majority (and Red Minority)

This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

State secretary retiring from Department of Finance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Finance and Administration secretary is retiring after nearly 50 years of public service. Secretary Deborah Romero has led the department since 2020. The governor’s office announced Romero will be leaving her position at the end of the year. Romero has worked under nine different governors and has been a […]
SANTA FE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
ARIZONA STATE
ladailypost.com

Community Archaeologist Joins New Mexico Historic Sites

Elisabeth Stone, the new regional manager of Coronado and Jemez Historic Sites. Courtesy/NMHS. New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) has found the new regional manager for Coronado Historic Site (CHS) and Jemez Historic Site (JHS): Dr. Elisabeth Stone, an accomplished archaeologist who has worked throughout New Mexico with an emphasis on equity, community and collaboration.
NEW MEXICO STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

