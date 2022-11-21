The Hobbs City Commission approved a measure that has been touted in far-right wing publications as a ban on abortion clinics locating into the city and an example piece of legislation that other communities such as Alamogordo or Otero County should consider. But the fact is missed that the ordinance does not ban clinics and legally cannot ban clinics or abortions as per state law.

HOBBS, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO