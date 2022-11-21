Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two attorneys general during his tenure, with the last two people to hold the office leaving after successful Senate campaigns (photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office). A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew...
newsfromthestates.com
Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law
The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
newsfromthestates.com
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
newsfromthestates.com
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
newsfromthestates.com
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
Some left-leaning groups are urging voters to cast their ballots in person if possible, citing concerns about the mail service. George Frey/Getty Images. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,”...
newsfromthestates.com
Economists: Ohio student loan forgiveness might raise tuition, but not inflation
President Joe Biden continues to defer student loan payments as the legality of his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans is hashed out in court. But if Ohio were to implement its own blanket student loan forgiveness, it might have the ironic effect of incentivizing institutions to raise tuition costs, but would be unlikely to affect inflation as a whole, a panel of economists said in a survey this week. The panel, convened by the Columbus firm Scioto Analysis, also said that state-level loan forgiveness would allow Ohio to retain educated workers. Ten agreed with the latter proposition, while four disagreed and nine were either uncertain or had no opinion.
newsfromthestates.com
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
newsfromthestates.com
After 35 years, Chesapeake Bay Commission director passes the baton
Ann Swanson delivers a presentation to the Chesapeake Executive Council at their meeting in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 2022. Though the restoration effort has made progress, she said, "you need to do more." Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program. Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the...
newsfromthestates.com
Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Polk County's Green Swamp is the source of four major rivers. Source: Southwest Florida Water Conservation District. Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night.
newsfromthestates.com
Gay bar owners seek to increase security in the wake of shooting of a gay nightclub in Colorado
Over the past year, Wendy McCown-Williams has noted how heated political discussions about the transgender community had affected her business. McCown-Williams, a transgender woman, has owned a gay bar in rural Tennessee for six years and welcomed everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or political leanings. Drag shows have been a common occurrence at her bar, Temptation — often used to raise funds for charities.
newsfromthestates.com
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse will keep her license after allegations she used a bed sheet to tie an elderly nursing home resident to her wheelchair. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas health experts monitoring COVID-19, flu and RSV trifecta as holiday season arrives
TOPEKA — Physicians and public health researchers anticipate a surge in COVID-19 infection during the holiday months would complicate the medical response to rising prevalence of flu and a tricky influenza virus. The trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, could lead to escalation of health...
newsfromthestates.com
Three of four Oregon legislative caucuses select leaders
The House chambers at the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) For the first time in two decades, the Oregon Senate will have a new president. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego and the current majority leader, on Friday won a private vote of the 17...
newsfromthestates.com
GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights
A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans hold majority in Alaska House after two candidates benefit from ranked choice voting
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, standing at the entrance of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention arts and crafts fair in October, shakes the hand of a convention attendee. With the final results counted on Wednesday, Dunleavy became the first Alaska governor to be reelected since Tony Knowles in 1998. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
Searching for an explanation about why N.M. pediatric hospitals are overflowing
Three nurses working in the newly created RSV wing at the University of New Mexico Children's hospital. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) New Mexico’s hospitals are overrun with sick children. Numerous medical experts have said over the past couple weeks that part of the reason is that...
newsfromthestates.com
Missourians seeking food assistance saw call center wait times increase over the summer
In 2014, the Department of Social Services reprimanded its then-contractor for SNAP call centers because wait times were in excess of 6 minutes. In August of this year, wait times were over an hour and a half (Scott Heins/Getty Images). In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone...
Comments / 0