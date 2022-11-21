President Joe Biden continues to defer student loan payments as the legality of his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans is hashed out in court. But if Ohio were to implement its own blanket student loan forgiveness, it might have the ironic effect of incentivizing institutions to raise tuition costs, but would be unlikely to affect inflation as a whole, a panel of economists said in a survey this week. The panel, convened by the Columbus firm Scioto Analysis, also said that state-level loan forgiveness would allow Ohio to retain educated workers. Ten agreed with the latter proposition, while four disagreed and nine were either uncertain or had no opinion.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO