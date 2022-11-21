ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

newsfromthestates.com

Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law

The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm

The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Economists: Ohio student loan forgiveness might raise tuition, but not inflation

President Joe Biden continues to defer student loan payments as the legality of his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans is hashed out in court. But if Ohio were to implement its own blanket student loan forgiveness, it might have the ironic effect of incentivizing institutions to raise tuition costs, but would be unlikely to affect inflation as a whole, a panel of economists said in a survey this week. The panel, convened by the Columbus firm Scioto Analysis, also said that state-level loan forgiveness would allow Ohio to retain educated workers. Ten agreed with the latter proposition, while four disagreed and nine were either uncertain or had no opinion.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

After 35 years, Chesapeake Bay Commission director passes the baton

Ann Swanson delivers a presentation to the Chesapeake Executive Council at their meeting in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 2022. Though the restoration effort has made progress, she said, "you need to do more." Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program. Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gay bar owners seek to increase security in the wake of shooting of a gay nightclub in Colorado

Over the past year, Wendy McCown-Williams has noted how heated political discussions about the transgender community had affected her business. McCown-Williams, a transgender woman, has owned a gay bar in rural Tennessee for six years and welcomed everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or political leanings. Drag shows have been a common occurrence at her bar, Temptation — often used to raise funds for charities.
MEMPHIS, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license

An Iowa nurse will keep her license after allegations she used a bed sheet to tie an elderly nursing home resident to her wheelchair. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Three of four Oregon legislative caucuses select leaders

The House chambers at the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) For the first time in two decades, the Oregon Senate will have a new president. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego and the current majority leader, on Friday won a private vote of the 17...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights

A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
SIOUX FALLS, SD

