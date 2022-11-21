Read full article on original website
Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Polk County's Green Swamp is the source of four major rivers. Source: Southwest Florida Water Conservation District. Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night.
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
After 35 years, Chesapeake Bay Commission director passes the baton
Ann Swanson delivers a presentation to the Chesapeake Executive Council at their meeting in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 2022. Though the restoration effort has made progress, she said, "you need to do more." Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program. Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the...
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
Gay bar owners seek to increase security in the wake of shooting of a gay nightclub in Colorado
Over the past year, Wendy McCown-Williams has noted how heated political discussions about the transgender community had affected her business. McCown-Williams, a transgender woman, has owned a gay bar in rural Tennessee for six years and welcomed everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or political leanings. Drag shows have been a common occurrence at her bar, Temptation — often used to raise funds for charities.
Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law
The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
My plate this Thanksgiving will be half full
As you enjoy a turkey leg and pie, time to be grateful and give thanks. (Indiana Capital Chronicle) We all know people who always see a glass as half empty. It is tough to be around them and their unrelenting pessimism. Then there is the other bunch, those bright, sunshiny, “half full” types, who always see the best in everything. They can be equally exhausting with their irritating enthusiasm.
Kansas health experts monitoring COVID-19, flu and RSV trifecta as holiday season arrives
TOPEKA — Physicians and public health researchers anticipate a surge in COVID-19 infection during the holiday months would complicate the medical response to rising prevalence of flu and a tricky influenza virus. The trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, could lead to escalation of health...
Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
Legislature to return to Tallahassee in December to debate insurance fixes
An area that once contained a building is shown swept clear following Hurricane Ian on Oct. 3, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Leaders of the Florida House and Senate have scheduled their promised special legislative session to address skyrocketing property insurance costs for the week of Dec. 12, when lawmakers are due in Tallahassee to conduct committee hearings in advance of the 2023 regular session.
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
Some left-leaning groups are urging voters to cast their ballots in person if possible, citing concerns about the mail service. George Frey/Getty Images. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,”...
GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights
A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
Opponents question harsher sentences for illegal gun possession in Ohio
Members of the public shoot AR-15 rifles and other weapons at a shooting range during the “Rod of Iron Freedom Festival” on Oct. 12, 2019 in Greeley, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) An Ohio House measure aimed at increasing penalties for those who have a gun illegally...
Statistics show rise in colorectal cancer among younger Alaska adults, especially younger Natives
An inflatable mock colon is displayed on Oct. 20 at the Southcentral Foundation booth at the 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives convention. The display is the smaller of two inflatable, walk-in mock colons that the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Southcentral Foundation use to raise awareness of colorectal cancer. Statistics show that cases are rising among adults younger than 50, especially among younger Alaska Native adults. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Economic uncertainty expected to slightly dampen charitable giving
Forty percent of charitable giving occurs in the final two months of the calendar year. (Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images) Charitable giving in the 2022 holiday season is likely to see the same dip due to economic uncertainty as other for-profit sectors, with some reports finding that consumers are spending less this year on holiday shopping due to ongoing inflation.
Searching for an explanation about why N.M. pediatric hospitals are overflowing
Three nurses working in the newly created RSV wing at the University of New Mexico Children's hospital. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) New Mexico’s hospitals are overrun with sick children. Numerous medical experts have said over the past couple weeks that part of the reason is that...
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
