Mississippi moms and babies suffer disproportionately. Medicaid expansion could help.

Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi
Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
foodmanufacturing.com
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
WLBT
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi […]
newsfromthestates.com
Missourians seeking food assistance saw call center wait times increase over the summer
In 2014, the Department of Social Services reprimanded its then-contractor for SNAP call centers because wait times were in excess of 6 minutes. In August of this year, wait times were over an hour and a half (Scott Heins/Getty Images). In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone...
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
WDAM-TV
46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United for Alice released their recent ALICE report, stating nearly a third of Mississippi veterans are “ALICE.”. ALICE is defined as asset-limited, income constrained and employed, which is above the federal poverty line but still living paycheck to paycheck based on necessary wages in their state.
newsfromthestates.com
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
In the Mississippi Delta, a hospital anchors its community. Now it’s in danger of closing.
GREENWOOD, Miss. — Betty Sibley had just laid down to rest after a shower last month when she realized something was wrong. There were hives bubbling up on her arms and her throat was beginning to swell shut. Both were signs that she was suffering from a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
newsfromthestates.com
GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights
A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
newsfromthestates.com
Concerns ahead for state’s direct care workforce
New Hampshire's workers who provide care to elders and disability services earn less than competitive occupations, according to PHI, nonprofit that focuses on that care. (Screenshot) New Hampshire will lose far more direct care workers for older adults and people with disabilities than it needs in the next decade, according...
State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
newsfromthestates.com
Legislative leaders could trim governor’s public health request
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, takes questions from reporters after an Indiana Chamber of Commerce legislative preview on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top lawmakers on Monday indicated that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Public Health recommendations — including additional health care spending of...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Sea Coast Echo
Most popular baby names for girls in Mississippi
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan COVID cases fall again in the last week, but deaths spike
Michigan is reporting 8,933 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday. That’s a drop from the last report, when the state said there were 12,860 new cases for the week. A total of 2,929,612 Michiganders have tested positive...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans in charge of Indiana have been no friend to women
The Indiana legislature has a record number of women and it's time for them act. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) As 2022 comes to a close and the legislature gears up to begin work in January, there is one constant we have learned to expect from the last 15 years of Republican rule: their actions and policies will harm the women of our state.
Comments / 0