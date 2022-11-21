ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

New Poll Shows Liz Cheney Ahead of Ted Cruz in 2024 Support

A new Emerson College poll out this week shows some surprising numbers in the current ranking of possible 2024 Republican candidates for president. The poll was conducted on November 18 and November 19 among Republican voters. The voters are asked "who would you be most likely to vote for in the Republican primary or caucus in 2024?"

