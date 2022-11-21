ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

newsfromthestates.com

Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm

The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

After 35 years, Chesapeake Bay Commission director passes the baton

Ann Swanson delivers a presentation to the Chesapeake Executive Council at their meeting in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 2022. Though the restoration effort has made progress, she said, "you need to do more." Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program. Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (center) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (right) at a lunch-time panel moderated by Jeff Mayers (left) of WisPolitics. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opponents question harsher sentences for illegal gun possession in Ohio

Members of the public shoot AR-15 rifles and other weapons at a shooting range during the “Rod of Iron Freedom Festival” on Oct. 12, 2019 in Greeley, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) An Ohio House measure aimed at increasing penalties for those who have a gun illegally...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law

The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State of Idaho certifies general election results

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney (center) signs documents certifying Idaho's 2022 general election results on Nov. 23 as State Controller Brandon Woolf and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth look on. (Clark Corbin / Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho State Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 Wednesday to certify the results of...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights

A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Three of four Oregon legislative caucuses select leaders

The House chambers at the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) For the first time in two decades, the Oregon Senate will have a new president. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego and the current majority leader, on Friday won a private vote of the 17...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legislature to return to Tallahassee in December to debate insurance fixes

An area that once contained a building is shown swept clear following Hurricane Ian on Oct. 3, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Leaders of the Florida House and Senate have scheduled their promised special legislative session to address skyrocketing property insurance costs for the week of Dec. 12, when lawmakers are due in Tallahassee to conduct committee hearings in advance of the 2023 regular session.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Gay bar owners seek to increase security in the wake of shooting of a gay nightclub in Colorado

Over the past year, Wendy McCown-Williams has noted how heated political discussions about the transgender community had affected her business. McCown-Williams, a transgender woman, has owned a gay bar in rural Tennessee for six years and welcomed everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or political leanings. Drag shows have been a common occurrence at her bar, Temptation — often used to raise funds for charities.
MEMPHIS, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Effort to claw back $10M in staff bonuses for Ohio teacher retirement system withdrawn

At least 200 employees of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio made more than $100,000 a year in 2021. An earlier version of this story said that all of the system’s employees listed on the Ohio Checkbook database made more than that, but that was inaccurate. A spokesman said more than half of the system’s nearly 500 employees made less than $100,000 in 2021. This version has been updated.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools?

Parent-teacher conferences just ended — a process akin to speed-dating, during which my husband and I met with our high school sophomore’s teachers in a flurry of quick, 10-minute Zoom sessions. As frenetic as the process was, it was reassuring to talk to the grownups who are teaching...
WISCONSIN STATE

