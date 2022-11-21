Read full article on original website
Related
After 35 years, Chesapeake Bay Commission director passes the baton
Ann Swanson delivers a presentation to the Chesapeake Executive Council at their meeting in Washington, DC, on Oct. 11, 2022. Though the restoration effort has made progress, she said, "you need to do more." Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program. Not long after Ann Swanson began working to restore the...
Correspondence to Blueprint board seeks guidance, criticizes ‘lack of knowledge’ in school administrators
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. For Marylanders who still want to submit written correspondence on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future vast education draft plan, they have until midnight Wednesday to do it. There are two ways to...
Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In a recent Capital-Star commentary piece (Autism legislation before Pa. Senate offers false promise to families, 10/18/22), former Pennsylvania House Speaker...
Will teacher shortages become another chronic problem facing education?
Education advocates, and even those teaching the next generation of educators, are concerned that a teacher shortage may become a chronic problem, even as pandemic-related interruptions fade away. When the General Assembly came back into session after the November election, the biggest effort brought into the lame duck session was...
Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
Effort to claw back $10M in staff bonuses for Ohio teacher retirement system withdrawn
At least 200 employees of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio made more than $100,000 a year in 2021. An earlier version of this story said that all of the system’s employees listed on the Ohio Checkbook database made more than that, but that was inaccurate. A spokesman said more than half of the system’s nearly 500 employees made less than $100,000 in 2021. This version has been updated.
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
Karen Nassar, of Wallingford, below, and Dawna Bernier lie on the road with other protestors to draw attention to the treatment of caregivers in March 2021. "Treat the staff exactly the way they say we are 'essential,'" Nassar said. "We want the pay to reflect what we do." YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG.
Statistics show rise in colorectal cancer among younger Alaska adults, especially younger Natives
An inflatable mock colon is displayed on Oct. 20 at the Southcentral Foundation booth at the 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives convention. The display is the smaller of two inflatable, walk-in mock colons that the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Southcentral Foundation use to raise awareness of colorectal cancer. Statistics show that cases are rising among adults younger than 50, especially among younger Alaska Native adults. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Nebraska test scores show sizable hurdle of pandemic learning loss
LINCOLN — The academic hole facing Nebraska’s students, teachers, parents and policymakers became clearer Wednesday with the release of state K-12 test scores from 2021-22. Student proficiency scores in math and language arts were mixed, amid a national dip in student performance on tests taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
Missourians seeking food assistance saw call center wait times increase over the summer
In 2014, the Department of Social Services reprimanded its then-contractor for SNAP call centers because wait times were in excess of 6 minutes. In August of this year, wait times were over an hour and a half (Scott Heins/Getty Images). In May, Missouri residents applying for food assistance by phone...
Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools?
Parent-teacher conferences just ended — a process akin to speed-dating, during which my husband and I met with our high school sophomore’s teachers in a flurry of quick, 10-minute Zoom sessions. As frenetic as the process was, it was reassuring to talk to the grownups who are teaching...
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
Searching for an explanation about why N.M. pediatric hospitals are overflowing
Three nurses working in the newly created RSV wing at the University of New Mexico Children's hospital. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) New Mexico’s hospitals are overrun with sick children. Numerous medical experts have said over the past couple weeks that part of the reason is that...
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law
The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
Ag Secretary Redding: Shop local, support Pa. agriculture this Thanksgiving
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding grab locally grown vegetables from Dennis Fitz Produce inside York Central Market House on Thursday, November 17, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Service photo). State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is encouraging Pennsylvanians to buy local as they plan and prepare for...
Gay bar owners seek to increase security in the wake of shooting of a gay nightclub in Colorado
Over the past year, Wendy McCown-Williams has noted how heated political discussions about the transgender community had affected her business. McCown-Williams, a transgender woman, has owned a gay bar in rural Tennessee for six years and welcomed everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or political leanings. Drag shows have been a common occurrence at her bar, Temptation — often used to raise funds for charities.
State of Idaho certifies general election results
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney (center) signs documents certifying Idaho's 2022 general election results on Nov. 23 as State Controller Brandon Woolf and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth look on. (Clark Corbin / Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho State Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 Wednesday to certify the results of...
