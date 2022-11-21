Read full article on original website
ND And MN In Awe Over Beer Keg Christmas Tree Stand
Corporate America is always trying to sell us their wretched wares. Especially during the holidays! Spam, I'm talking about you! Not sure anyone was demanding Figgy Pudding-flavored Spam. Ewww! It's real and you can find the full story here. But every now and again, corporate desire to sell us stuff...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
North Dakotans And Minnesotans That LOVE THE SNOW!
There are MinneDakotans that love the snow perhaps too much. I'm a lifelong North Dakotan that has traveled mid-winter many times across Minnesota's Iron Range, I know a thing or two about hating winter. But I've also witnessed many a midwesterner that got quite a kick out of it. Is it the bitter cold? The impassable snow? The highway Alberta Clipper that almost had you going after your car passenger's throat?
ND Must Have Been Naughty As MN Sends Us Figgy Spam!
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause. And he hates you!. Full disclosure, I don't mind Spam. Maybe once every couple of years. But it has to be fried. I'm talking crispy-black kinda fried. I'm pretty sure I currently have a can in my cupboard that's been there from a previous decade. I'm also pretty sure IT DOESN'T HAVE FIGS IN IT!
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
It's addicting; reality TV is an escape from the reality of our own lives. We get to peer into the chaotic ways others live and see all of their drama unfold. We laugh, we smile, we even cry with some of these reality TV stars. We're invested in reality TV shows, but... ever wonder which shows we are MOST invested in?
Cheers! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Holiday Drink
The holidays are upon us, so the need to drink is great. Just kidding... mostly. What is the popular drink among all our friends and family members?. A survey was doe to find the answer to that very question. Yummly.com looked at Google Trends data to find what drink people are looking up the most, not just in our state, but across the country. Here's what it found.
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
Holiday Shopping? Here Are The Most Popular Designer Brands In ND
The holidays are nearly here and we're all shopping for our loved ones. If you plan on going all out, and want to give your loved one an extravagant gift, this might help steer you in the right direction. What People In ND Like. A survey was done by a...
Here Is A Lesson To Never Forget In North Dakota
Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
Christmas Gifts To Buy Now While Waiting Out A North Dakota Blizzard
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
ND Spotlight: “Hay!” Before Fed To The Cows Checkout This
Snow fell Monday but there are still some attractions worth getting out to see, well in this case before they become FEED FOR WINTER. Creativity and community involvement is one thing that is strong in our North Dakota small towns. Though they may be few and far between, there is something that even the busiest of people can appreciate. The time one takes to use their own resources, then imagination, and lastly put together a fun sight for all to enjoy in hopes of making at least one person smile. Or in this case, we think it's fair to say, this homage to the farmer and rancher hay harvest has made many smile.
Here’s How Much It Costs To Run Christmas Lights In ND!
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
Wasting ND Taxpayer Money Or Are These Winter Preparations?
A blizzard warning was issued at early this morning, November 9th, 2022 covering a large portion of central North Dakota by the National Weather Service. This being said, all are to be preparing for as we quote from said advisory at 9:15amCST, "Impacts... Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is _______?
It might be a little too soon to start watching Christmas movies, but we have to prepare, don't we?. Ever wonder what's the most popular Christmas movie is? Elf? Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? Love Actually? -- There are so many to choose from. Here's What We Know. A study...
How Long Would It Take To Save $1 Million Living In ND?
We all want to be rich and live comfortably. So, what exactly is rich? According to GoBankingRates.com, a person is considered rich when they have $1 million. Next question: What does it take to get there?. A study was done by GoBankingRates.com to find out just how long it would...
Was A New State Record Walleye Just Caught In North Dakota?
I recently recorded a fishing report with Mike Peluso where I asked him if a state-record Walleye might be caught this fall in North Dakota. He brought up the fact that some big Walleyes have been caught on Lake Oahe this fall, and he believes the record could fall this fall or next spring for sure.
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
What’s It Going To Take? Do You Care Enough To See This Happen?
Some people are starting to think it never will happen. I wrote about this yesterday, election day here in Bismarck, North Dakota. One of the most popular, heated, and controversial subjects on the ballot was the good old number 2 - North Dakota Measure No. 2. Legalizes marijuana. Legalizes the use and sale of marijuana by adults 21 and older. In years past, this has come about and failed - just four years ago so many North Dakotans were hopeful when this was voted on - "It's finally going to pass!" one such person wrote. "Close but no Blunt" - cnbc.com reported back then " Marijuana legalization did not pass in North Dakota...losing by a margin of 41% to 59%..."
