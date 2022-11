JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state to win back-to-back terms since 1998. Dunleavy bested a field that included former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker; and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who is being sued by a woman who says he sexually harassed her. Dunleavy had over 50% of the vote after final vote tallies were released Wednesday, and he avoided ranked choice voting in the general election to win a second term. Dunleavy’s first term in office was marked early on by tensions with lawmakers and a recall effort fueled by public anger over budget vetoes and cuts he proposed. Recall backers abandoned their push last year.

ALASKA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO