WIBW
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
WIBW
Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive. The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard. Topeka Fire...
WIBW
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third water main break in a single week has closed yet another Topeka street. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a water main break has fully closed SW Western Ave. between SW Huntoon and SW 12th St. The City noted that...
WIBW
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died following an early-morning rollover crash on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Pleasant View Rd. with reports of a fatality crash.
1350kman.com
WIBW
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
KAKE TV
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
One behind bars after overnight burglary leads to shots fired in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an overnight burglary led to gunshots being fired in Carbondale. The Carbondale Police Department says that just after midnight, on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to a home in the 600 block of Lawrence St. with reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
WIBW
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody following an incident Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. Multiple police units were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren as they responded to the incident. Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on...
WIBW
South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from South Dakota was sent to the hospital after he hit a deer on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-70 near Topeka.
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
WIBW
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street. The water-main break was reported near the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont. Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
Riley County Arrest Report November 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANDREY GEVKO, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Vehicle liability insurance; knowingly drive uninsured vehicle; Bond $750. RACHELLE DIANE SANTIAGO, 55, Manhattan,...
