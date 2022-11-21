Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Possible spoiler regarding 5th member of Bianca Belair’s team at WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair (along with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner) will face Damage CTRL (along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley) in a War Games match at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. Fightful Select noted the following about a possible spoiler for the 5th member of Bianca’s team…
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 50 Year Old Former WWE Personality Wants To Return After 9 Year Absence
He wants back in. There are several different people involved in making a wrestling show work and some of them will never wrestle a match in their lives. In addition to the wrestlers themselves, there is the so called third person in the ring in the form of a referee. They can be very important as well and now another one wants to get back in the ring after some time away.
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
