FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
buenaspeaks.org
Buena cross country, track and field coach fired from coaching position
Buena boys cross country and track and field head coach Aaron Torres was fired from his position, but will remain in his teaching position until further notice. The cross country season had just come to an end when an email was sent notifying track athletes of his termination Tuesday, Nov. 15.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, California
A cross-country road trip is a rite of passage and the road trip from Philadelphia to Los Angeles will take you through iconic American cities and attractions while the history, natural wonder, local food, and entertainment options on the way will delight you. The 3,010-mile road trip from Philadelphia to...
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
Philadelphia casino sells winning $1 million lottery ticket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lucky gambler won $1 million Sunday on a lottery ticket sold in Philly, the Pennsylvania Lottery says. The winning ticket was sold at the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue, close to the Sports Complex. The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Nov. 20 Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing: 8, 17, 27, 31, and 38.For selling the winning ticket, the Live! Casino & Hotel will receive a $10,000 bonus.
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police
Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
fox29.com
Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say
OVERBROOK - Four Philadelphia high school students are in stable condition after they were shot following early dismissal Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School, in the area of W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue. Police say a 15-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds...
2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
Blatstein & Post Brothers: $3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project
On Friday, November 18, 2022, we broke the news that Bart Blatstein would be making a major announcement about a proposed large-scale development project in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is no accident that Blatstein made today’s official announcement under the backdrop of the construction site of Blatstein’s $100 million...
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA
Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat."I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Carjackings at Philadelphia gas stations skyrocket this year: 'arm yourself'
Philadelphia gas station carjackings have increased by more than 328% this year over 2021, as Pennsylvania Republicans work to oust DA Krasner for allegedly lax crime policies.
