Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
wrestlinginc.com
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Still Listed As Babyface Despite Heel Promo On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins has been walking a thin line between heel and face gimmick ever since he defeated Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the October 10, 2022 episode of Raw. The Monday Night Messiah had a wholesome interaction with a young fan during a WWE live event last...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Thunder Rosa Stripped of the AEW Women’s World Title, New Champion Named, Rosa Reacts
Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Asked About AEW All Out Fight, Says This Is Not About The Elite vs. CM Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and commented on the post-All Out locker room fight, which led to the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, along with CM Punk, and the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was asked for his insight on what happened that night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE: ‘I Wish He Was Still Here’
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his little brother, Cody, leaving AEW for WWE earlier this year after being a founder of the rival promotion. “Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Effy Discusses Being At A Weird Stage Of His Career: “I’ve Punched Down A Lot Of Weird Doors”
Indie wrestling superstar and GCW regular Effy recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how he feels he is at a weird point of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How he has achieved much more in wrestling than he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Explains Why His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows including the edict of having no wives or girlfriends backstage at WWE events in 1996. Here are the highlights:. The first time he brought his kids backstage at a WWE show:. “She...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Talks 'Special Relationship' Between Chris Jericho And Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho may be a main figurehead of AEW, but he has a relationship with Vince McMahon that few can attest to. On the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know" with "Road Dogg" Brian James, Survivor Series 2017 was the topic at hand and Jericho was in his waning days with WWE. Jericho was headed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling once his contract ran out at the beginning of the year. James was asked if there was any discussion between McMahon and Jericho about his potential direction.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Set To Address AEW Full Gear Actions
William Regal has some explaining to do, and fans won't have to wait long to hear what he has to say. Regal helped form the Blackpool Combat Club when he was able to get Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to make amends back in March. At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday, however, Regal turned his back on Moxley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus Says He Thought His Career Was Over Which Is Why He Now Treats Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Celtic Warrior and the Brawling Brutes will team up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Comments / 0