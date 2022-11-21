ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota

So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
2 Best Times to Hit Minnesota Roads for Thanksgiving. Got AAA Predictions!

Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,. 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,
What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud

Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
fox9.com

Holiday light displays in Minnesota: Where to find them

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light displays are going up around the state of Minnesota. With drive-through, walk-through and bus rental options there is an option for everyone this holiday season. Bentleyville Tour of Lights:. 700 Railroad Street, Duluth. November 19 through December 26. Free admission, $10 parking. This walk-through light...
Kat Kountry 105

Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
boreal.org

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?

Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
