ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals That Are 60% Off or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Black Friday deals just keep rolling in! Our shopping cart is getting bigger and bigger — and we wouldn't have it any other way. We wait for this week all year long, and when discounts keep rising […]
People

Kate Middleton Winterized the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years

She knows a good thing when she sees it Consistency is key!  At least that is, if you ask Kate Middleton, who routinely wears certain staples and patterns (or variations of those staples and patterns) time and time again.  For a recent appearance in England, the Princess of Wales pulled out yet another polka-dotted number (a print she's routinely worn for years) and looked fresh and festive thanks to her smart styling tricks. She winterized her sheer spotted shirtdress with a camel-colored coat and added pearl drop earrings and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy