EW.com
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Clayton News Daily
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Cast Reflects on Dedicated Fanbase, Teases New Story 15 Years Later (VIDEO)
Get ready for the wolf pack to return! Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on January 26 and ahead of the long-awaited revival, the cast dropped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic Con studio to tease what fans can expect from the supernatural flick. MTV’s drama series Teen Wolf officially ended in 2017 after six seasons, and when asked what made the cast want to return to Beacon Hills after so many years away, star Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) was quick to reply with “the money!” before getting serious.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
Black Panther: Angela Bassett says she questioned Ryan Coogler over Wakanda Forever plot twist
Angela Bassett has revealed she was opposed to a plot twist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The actor returns in the new sequel, which shows the Marvel characters coming to terms with the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).Bassett takes on lead duties in the Black Panther sequel as Queen Ramonda alongside Letitia Wright, who plays Ramonda’s daughter, Shuri and Tenoch Huerta, who takes on villain duties as underwater king Namor.*Spoilers follow - you have been warned*One of the film’s most shocking moments comes midway through when Ramonda is murdered by Namor after he besieges Wakanda.When Bassett first read the...
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Jason Momoa Dances to Dua Lipa With Daughter Lola, And He's Actually Pretty Good
If you need another reason to be totally enchanted by Jason Momoa, here’s a fun fact: he seems to be a pretty good dancer and an even better dad. The Dune actor showed off his skills alongside his co-star, Marlow Barkley, and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, on the set of their new film, Slumberland.
Luke Hemsworth Says ‘Westworld’s Surprise Cancellation Was “Disappointing” But “You Can’t Get Depressed About It”
Luke Hemsworth did not see HBO’s cancellation of Westworld coming, but is taking a philosophical approach to the fate of the dystopian sci-fi series. Speaking to ET, at the premiere of his brother Chris Hemsworth’s new Disney+ series Limitless, he said: “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons. “I’m very thankful for my part in that series and that journey was a big part of my life, but it was disappointing.” Adding to that disappointment, Hemsworth received the news on his 42nd birthday. “I was like, ‘F**k! Dammit!’,”he said. Hemsworth played Ashley Stubbs, head of the security force at the Westworld parks,...
Netflix users urge 1899 viewers to turn off feature that’s ruining new series
Netflix users might struggle to understand a new series unless they change a particular setting.Earlier this month, a new mystery series titled 1899 was released on the streaming sevice.The show follows an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering a missing ship while on the open sea.Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the duo behind the acclaimed German series Dark, the show is notable for featuring several different languages, ranging from Spanish and French to Cantonese.Due to the subtitles, some viewers might have decided to watch with the audio dubbed...
Billy Connolly fans overjoyed by new photo of comedian as he turns 80
Billy Connolly fans have been left overjoyed by a rare photo of the comedian taken days before his 80th birthday.The comedian, who in 2018 announced his retirement from stand-up because of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, reached the miletone age on Thursday (24 November).After a flurry of birthday wishes from fans, who shared videos of their favourite routines and quotes, the comedian’s name began trending on Twitter.It was following this that fans noticed a photo of Connolly – who is nicknamed The Big Yin – had been shared on social media earlier this week.The image was shared on social media by...
Clayton News Daily
Already Maxed out on Holiday Romance? Here's Your Guide to Holiday Movies With Serious Girl Power
The formula for writing and portraying women in holiday movies is so clear that McSweeney’s has even written a satirical commentary about it: More often than not, the high-powered big-city career woman or small-town small business owner goes home to save the farm or family business or bravely goes abroad, and ends up throwing her career away for love while finding her holiday spirit.
Clayton News Daily
Here's Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race' Tonight
The Amazing Race 34 continued its journey through Spain with the second Megaleg of the season, traveling to Ronda. And as the teams finished up their long day with flamenco dancing and bricklaying, it led to the elimination of one of the frontrunner teams. Check out more information below and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director admits the sequel was a risky proposition on every level
Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was guaranteed to make serious bank at the box office, it might just be one of the riskiest projects the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced for a variety of reasons, something director Ryan Coogler is fully aware of. Not only was the sequel...
Clayton News Daily
'Nepo Baby' Is Trending Everywhere, but What Does It Mean?
In Generation Zoomer fashion (yes, that is the official name of the generation) we have another trending term that has quickly been shortened into slang: "nepo baby." The hashtag #nepobaby has already attracted over 38 million views across the most popular social media sites. But what exactly is the meaning...
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright continues callout of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: ‘This is not okay’
Letitia Wright is continuing to demand an apology and change from The Hollywood Reporter, with her again calling out one of the publication’s writers for a supposed vendetta against her. The star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been reported with innuendo over the last two years for her...
James Winburn death: Michael Myers stuntman in Halloween dies aged 85
James Winburn, the stuntman who performed scenes as Michael Myers in the 1978 movie Halloween, has died aged 85.Winburn’s manager confirmed he died in hospital in LA on 19 November following an undisclosed illness.One of the most notable scenes the stuntman performed in the movie saw Donald Pleasence’s Dr Samuel Loomis shoot Myers six times, causing him to fall off a balcony to his (seeming) death.Winburn stepped in to film sequences in place of Nick Castle and Tony Moran, who both played Myers in the film.He later returned as the iconic masked villain, also known as The Shape, alongside...
