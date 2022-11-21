ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

'Tis the season for a music-filled lighted parade on Nov. 25

All will be merry and bright this Friday when dozens of lighted floats, four local bands and several vehicles will rock their way through downtown Washington for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. This year’s parade theme is “Rock...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Elks sponsoring annual essay contest for area students

The Washington and St. Clair Elks lodges are sponsoring the Americanism Essay Contest for students in fifth through eighth grades. “This contest is vitally important to Elks as it promotes Americanism in our local communities,” Chairman of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee William Lindsey said in a press release. “It encourages 10-13 year old students to thoughtfully consider American values and appreciate the blessings and responsibilities of citizenship.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Boy Scout food drive sees dip in collections, still gathers nearly 60K food items for area pantries

With inflation high, the 38th annual Scouting for Food drive took a dip in donations in the Boy Scouts of America’s Osage District. A total of 59,218 items were donated in the district, which includes Franklin, Crawford and the parts of southern Warren County within the Washington School District. Of those, 51,878 items were picked up by scouts in Franklin County Saturday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union approves agreement on buying vacant lot

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved an agreement allowing Mayor Bob Schmuke to complete the purchase of the remaining property on a downtown block the city is seeking to transform. The city is planning to buy property on Washington Avenue, across from Union Furniture & Flooring and just north...
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Council members hint at election plans ahead of candidate filing

While the November general election happened just weeks ago, attention is already turning to the April 4, 2023, municipal elections when four seats of the Washington City Council will be on the ballot. Candidate filing for this election begins Dec. 6 and will continue through Dec. 27. The four incumbents...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hunter promoted to executive director at Life Care Center

Tiffany Hunter has been named executive director at Life Care Center of Sullivan. With 20 years of experience in healthcare as a certified nursing assistant, registered nurse and a decade as director of nursing, Hunter said Life Care Center has “the best team anyone could hope to work for,” in a press release announcing her new role. Prior to the promotion, she worked as director of nursing at the facility.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

ECC's Walter named to state higher education committee

After securing more articulation agreements with more than a dozen colleges, East Central College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Robyn Walter has been named to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) Committee on Transfer and Articulation (COTA). For students of East Central, the articulation...
Washington Missourian

Week 13 Football — St. Charles West at Sullivan

Sullivan defeated St. Charles West Friday, Nov. 18, in the Class 3 quarterfinals in Sullivan, 24-10. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
SULLIVAN, MO
ksgf.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE

