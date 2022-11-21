Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
'Tis the season for a music-filled lighted parade on Nov. 25
All will be merry and bright this Friday when dozens of lighted floats, four local bands and several vehicles will rock their way through downtown Washington for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. This year’s parade theme is “Rock...
Washington Missourian
Elks sponsoring annual essay contest for area students
The Washington and St. Clair Elks lodges are sponsoring the Americanism Essay Contest for students in fifth through eighth grades. “This contest is vitally important to Elks as it promotes Americanism in our local communities,” Chairman of the Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee William Lindsey said in a press release. “It encourages 10-13 year old students to thoughtfully consider American values and appreciate the blessings and responsibilities of citizenship.”
Washington Missourian
Boy Scout food drive sees dip in collections, still gathers nearly 60K food items for area pantries
With inflation high, the 38th annual Scouting for Food drive took a dip in donations in the Boy Scouts of America’s Osage District. A total of 59,218 items were donated in the district, which includes Franklin, Crawford and the parts of southern Warren County within the Washington School District. Of those, 51,878 items were picked up by scouts in Franklin County Saturday.
Washington Missourian
Union approves agreement on buying vacant lot
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved an agreement allowing Mayor Bob Schmuke to complete the purchase of the remaining property on a downtown block the city is seeking to transform. The city is planning to buy property on Washington Avenue, across from Union Furniture & Flooring and just north...
mymoinfo.com
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
Washington Missourian
Council members hint at election plans ahead of candidate filing
While the November general election happened just weeks ago, attention is already turning to the April 4, 2023, municipal elections when four seats of the Washington City Council will be on the ballot. Candidate filing for this election begins Dec. 6 and will continue through Dec. 27. The four incumbents...
Washington Missourian
Hunter promoted to executive director at Life Care Center
Tiffany Hunter has been named executive director at Life Care Center of Sullivan. With 20 years of experience in healthcare as a certified nursing assistant, registered nurse and a decade as director of nursing, Hunter said Life Care Center has “the best team anyone could hope to work for,” in a press release announcing her new role. Prior to the promotion, she worked as director of nursing at the facility.
Bevo Mill Hosting Clothing-Optional Dance Party This Weekend
Show up either dressed to impress or undressed to impress
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
Washington Missourian
ECC's Walter named to state higher education committee
After securing more articulation agreements with more than a dozen colleges, East Central College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Robyn Walter has been named to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) Committee on Transfer and Articulation (COTA). For students of East Central, the articulation...
St. Louis shelter receives Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant worth $1.25M
ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 Homeless Services in St. Louis announced Tuesday that it has received a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. This grant is the largest gift in the organization’s history. Gateway180 is the largest, 24-hour residential emergency shelter for women, children and...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Washington Missourian
Week 13 Football — St. Charles West at Sullivan
Sullivan defeated St. Charles West Friday, Nov. 18, in the Class 3 quarterfinals in Sullivan, 24-10.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
ksgf.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
De Smet High School collects 11 tons of food to donate. The goal was to raise nine tons of non-perishable food to be donated to a local pantry. And, well, De Smet blew their goal out of the water by collecting 11 tons of food over the last six weeks.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
