wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Punching down? Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
birminghamtimes.com
”[She] Was Special on a Whole Other Level…Something I Never Had Before’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Birmingham Airport Authority says ticket sales nearing pre-pandemic numbers
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Although airports around the globe were forced to cut back on flight numbers in the wake of COVID, business is beginning to boom once again according to representatives from the Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA). VP of...
birminghamtimes.com
A Program for Young Black Males That Could Reduce Violence in Birmingham
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men in City Schools (BCS) to begin by spring semester in 2023. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program is another way the city can support reducing violence in Birmingham. “I think we all...
wvtm13.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama appoints new CEO
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has appointed a new CEO. Nicole Williams took the post, effective Nov. 18. She had been appointed interim in late February 2022. In 2020, Williams was the agency's first Director of Development. She had previous nonprofit experience at the...
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
Icon Trussville announced winner of new low-speed vehicle during grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville (6370 South Chalkville Road) has announced the winner of a new low-speed vehicle. The grand opening took place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attended and stayed for the entire grand opening had a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon […]
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
Bham Now
There are over 22K job openings in the Birmingham-Hoover Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings. Your browser...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
280living.com
Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit
Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 21
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Olive Garden in Gardendale. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Olive Garden | Gardendale. Project: Olive Garden in City of Gardendale.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama law enforcement agencies faced with recruiting challenges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Local law enforcement leaders are faced with many challenges in their effort to protect and serve these days. At the top of the list, a shortage of officers. There's no sugarcoating it when it comes to being a police officer. It's a tough, dangerous job and...
Alexander Shunnarah gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys in Birmingham
Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday afternoon in front of his Lakeview office. Natasha Davis pulled her car up and held up her phone for Shunnarah to talk to her friend, Earnestine, who also wanted a turkey. “I thank God for all my blessings...
Suspect sought in theft of Amazon delivery van in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of an Amazon delivery van in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the BPD, Amazon delivery was robbed while in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with a […]
