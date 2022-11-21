ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

”[She] Was Special on a Whole Other Level…Something I Never Had Before’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

A Program for Young Black Males That Could Reduce Violence in Birmingham

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men in City Schools (BCS) to begin by spring semester in 2023. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program is another way the city can support reducing violence in Birmingham. “I think we all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama appoints new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has appointed a new CEO. Nicole Williams took the post, effective Nov. 18. She had been appointed interim in late February 2022. In 2020, Williams was the agency's first Director of Development. She had previous nonprofit experience at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

There are over 22K job openings in the Birmingham-Hoover Area

It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings. Your browser...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit

Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 21

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Olive Garden in Gardendale. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Olive Garden | Gardendale. Project: Olive Garden in City of Gardendale.
GARDENDALE, AL

