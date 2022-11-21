Read full article on original website
Related
wfcnnews.com
"Holiday Hits" shows coming to Marion Civic Center in December
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There will be two opportunities for you to catch some holiday concerts this year in Marion. Dunbar Music Group is bringing Ambrosia with John Ford Coley on Thursday, December 15th to the Marion Cultural & Civic Center. Two nights later, Dunbar Music Group will be bringing Exile...
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two free Thanksgiving Day dinners planned in Centralia
There will be two free Thanksgiving Dinners served in Centralia this year. The Poplar Place at 323 North Poplar will host their 18th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 to two on Thursday. Your invited along with your family to join in person for a complimentary traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-In and Carry-Out will be available with no reservations. If you need delivery, Tuesday is the deadline to call the Poplar Place at (618) 532-1747. Calls will be accepted from one to five. 800 dinners were prepared last year, but they are anticipating 900 to attend this year. 40 turkeys and 20 hams are being prepared for the dinner. Volunteers join the Poplar Place staff in making the annual Thanksgiving Day meal possible.
KFVS12
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
southernillinoisnow.com
Christ Our Rock High School receives matching-fund donation of $60,000
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School has announced the receipt of a $60,000 matching fund donation that will go towards needed repairs and maintenance of the school’s transportation fleet. The Maschhoffs LLC conducted the match in conjunction with the school’s Sterling Evening dinner and auction. It was part of...
theshoppersweekly.com
Odin Lodge shows love to Sheriff’s Department
Odin Masonic Lodge #503 AF&AM held a carry out pork steak dinner fund raiser on November 6, 2022. The lodge donated dinners to the employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in appreciation of their support to the community. Greg Dye, the Worshipful Master of Odin Masonic Lodge #503, is pictured presenting pork steak dinners to Courtney Puckett and Sarah Parker, employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia City holiday schedule
The Water Department and Administrative Offices at Centralia City Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. There will be no trash pickup on Thursday, November 24. Trash routes will run a day behind. Thursday’s routes will be picked up on Friday, November 25 and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Saturday, November 26. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at 618-533-7623.
westkentuckystar.com
Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week
Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
KFVS12
‘Stuff the Backpacks’ holiday drive in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday drive in southern Illinois is collecting items to stuff the backpacks collecting during the “Backpacks for Buddies” program. According to a release from State Representative Dave Severin’s office, they’ll be collecting toiletry and other personal care items for children placed in emergency foster care.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
$665,900 jackpot for Tuesday’s Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing
Tonight is the night to be at Waterloo for the drawing for the Queen of Hearts jackpot, which is currently sitting at $665,900. There are only twenty cards remaining from which to draw.
southernillinoisnow.com
Harlan’s 8 Three’s Help Orphans To Opening Night Win — Prep Hoops
The Centralia Orphans got 8 three pointers from Cruz Harland as they had no issue knocking off Civic Memorial 58-30. Also last night Carbondale routed Maryville Christian 63-24, Gateway Legacy over Southwestern 59-33 and Jerseyville beat North Greene 64-25. Centralia returns to Roxana tonight to take on the host Shells at 7:30 in the main gym following Southwestern and East Alton-Wood River. In the Junior High Gym, Freeburg and Maryville Christian will be followed by North Greene and Marquette.
Granite City, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Mt. Vernon High School basketball team will have a game with Granite City High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wfcnnews.com
21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
KFVS12
West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School. According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the busiest time of the year for retailers as many are gearing up for holiday shopping later this week. Retailers told us on Tuesday, November 22 that Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are the kickoffs to their busiest time of the year. “We’re...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
wgel.com
Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters
Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon. The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived....
KMOV
First Alert Weather Team shares what to expect this winter in a St. Louis Winter Weather Outlook special
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro has already seen blasts of winter weather and it’s not Thanksgiving yet. News 4′s First Alert Weather team gives us a detailed view of what you can expect for the rest of the winter months. Our team asks road crews about their latest strategies to keep streets safe, as well as how you can prepare your home and car for the elements.
Comments / 0