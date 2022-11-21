Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: I'll Continue To Silence The Doubters as I Take Over 140!
Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Lopez-Martin, scheduled for 10 rounds, is a final eliminator...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte sounding desperate for Anthony Joshua rematch: “I’ll fight him tomorrow”
By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is sounding increasingly desperate to get the Anthony Joshua fight in the first half of next year. Like Joshua, Whyte’s 11-year pro career is on the brink of collapse, and one more loss will likely finish him. Despite never...
BoxingNews24.com
How To Watch Fury vs Chisora III: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Fury vs Chisora: Exclusively Live On ESPN In The US & BT Sport Box Office. Fury v Chisora is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £26.95 in the UK. The fight will see Fury defend his WBC heavyweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin talks Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia and Michel Rivera fights
By Allan Fox: Undefeated lightweight contender Frank Martin is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in their fight in Washington, D.C. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) has sparred with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in the past, and he thinks he’s got too much ability for the undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce wants to fight Francis Ngannou in boxing match
By Barry Holbrook: Unbeaten heavyweight contender Joe Joyce was impressed with his sparring session against UFC champion Francis Ngannou, and he’d like to face him in a boxing match at some point. With the advanced ages of the 36-year-old Ngannou and the 37-year-old Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs), they’ll need...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis ready to beat Jose Zepeda to become WBC 140-lb champion
By Jack Tiernan: Regis Prograis can’t wait till this Saturday night for him to beat the well-respected Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda to win the vacant WBC light welterweight title. The former WBA 140-lb champion Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) and #1 WBC ranked Zepeda, (35-2, 27 KOs) will meet in a card that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Jiri Prochazka apologizes for UFC 282 withdrawal, explains vacating light heavyweight title
Jiri Prochazka says he’s sorry he had to pull out of UFC 282 and vacate his light heavyweight title, but he vows to get it back. On Wednesday, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) apologized to fans, the UFC, and previously scheduled opponent Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in a written statement on Instagram shortly after the news broke of his right shoulder injury.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Whyte to fight Joshua in “first half of 2023” if he beats Jermaine Franklin
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about having heavyweight Dillian Whyte back under the Matchroom Boxing banner, making his debut with DAZN this Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, with the chance to face Anthony Joshua in a stadium fight in the first half of 2023, as long as he’s victorious.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin coming to KO Dillian Whyte on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: Visiting fighter Jermaine Franklin is coming to KO the favorite Dillian Whyte this Saturday, November 26th, on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London. This fight will lead Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) to a life-changing match-up with Anthony Joshua to make money that could potentially set him up for the rest of his life.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia needs to move to 168 for better fight
By Craig Page: Jaime Munguia needs to move up to 168 in 2023 to get the bigger fight to capture a world title. There are bigger paydays and fights at 168 for Munguia if he’s ready to move up in weight next year. If Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) chooses...
Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway Boxing Match Set For December 10
Cris Cyborg is reportedly slated for her second boxing match in December. The Brazilian won her pro boxing debut via decision. Just two months after making her pro boxing debut, Cris Cyborg is now reportedly booked for another boxing match. This time, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion will take on ex-Bellator featherweight Gabrielle Holloway.
