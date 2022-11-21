Read full article on original website
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Beach Radio
New Jersey Man Sells Everything To Walk Across America For Veterans
What were you doing at 24 years old? Not many of us were making as big of a difference as Tommy Pasquale, that's for sure. He decided to be the change he wanted to see in the world and he's making Jersey really proud in the process. During COVID Tommy...
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
Is Your Power Out New Jersey? Here’s Are Some Tools You Need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
NJ man killed when SUV crashes into crowded Apple Store near Boston
A New Jersey man was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple Store near Boston. The SUV went through the plate glass window at the store located at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts, around 10:45 a.m. The crash severely injured...
Beach Radio
Popular Restaurant And Ice Cream Shop Suddenly Closes One Of Its Toms River, NJ Locations
Imagine going to work, and being told it would be your last day, not because you're being fired but because your work is going out of business. I'd imagine it's somewhat of a sickening feeling, especially if you really like what you do and take pride in your job. That...
Beach Radio
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
Foodie Experts Choose Absolute Best Loaded Fries In All Of New Jersey
There are so many foods we have a strong passion for in New Jersey, and since we are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, fries have to be at the top of the list. Today, we are going to focus on a specific type of French Fry and where one of the premier foodie outlets in the entire nation says you can get them.
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ
Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
This Beloved Monmouth County, New Jersey Staple Is Closing Its Doors Forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Beach Radio
Comfort Food Time! Best Soup at the Jersey Shore
The other day it was 22 degrees and the "feels like temp" was 14 degrees, so I guess you could say we are entering "comfort food" season. Those foods keep us warm in winter and have an emotional effect on us during the darker winter months. Often we find ourselves having fond memories of our favorite "comfort foods". Whether it was Mom making a pot roast dinner or my Wife's new apple sauce pie, these foods are something we look forward to as the temp goes down.
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
