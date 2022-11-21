ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ

Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days

A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
BAYONNE, NJ
Beach Radio

Comfort Food Time! Best Soup at the Jersey Shore

The other day it was 22 degrees and the "feels like temp" was 14 degrees, so I guess you could say we are entering "comfort food" season. Those foods keep us warm in winter and have an emotional effect on us during the darker winter months. Often we find ourselves having fond memories of our favorite "comfort foods". Whether it was Mom making a pot roast dinner or my Wife's new apple sauce pie, these foods are something we look forward to as the temp goes down.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy