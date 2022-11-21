ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

solarpowerworldonline.com

Gautam Solar panels now available to US market

“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
SlashGear

The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know

Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states

Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Daily Mail

Threat of winter blackouts grows as National Grid pushes back repairs to electricity link from France to UK until New Year: Substation in Kent supplies energy to two million homes

Concerns about averting winter blackouts in the current energy crisis have increased today after it was revealed that repairs on an electricity cable from France to the UK that supplies 2million homes has been delayed. National Grid’s Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) 44 mile cable under the Channel has not been running...
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
The Next Web

Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables

Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
dornob.com

Kickstarter Campaign for First Plug-and-Play Home Energy Storage System Garners Over $5 Million

A plug-and-play home energy storage system is capturing the attention of thousands of consumers with its recent Kickstarter campaign. Officially ending November 20th, the SuperBase V by Silicon Valley-based charging technology company Zendure has racked up over $5 million. The company’s advanced energy storage boxes are versatile and strong enough to power an entire house, and portable enough to take care of energy needs on the go.
PV Tech

Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy has begun operations on its 300MW Mexican La Pimienta solar project, located in the state of Campeche. The plant is forecast to generate 789GWh of power annually, with a 15-year power purchase agreement signed with Mexican state-owned utility Federal Electric Commission. Atlas said that the project is the second-largest PV installation in Mexico, and the first large-scale solar project in Campeche.
rigzone.com

Long-Duration Energy Storage Needed To Improve Decarbonization

Long-duration energy storage technologies are promising but must be improved to aid the deep decarbonization of electric power systems. Generating renewable power is vital to the world’s decarbonization efforts. But so too will be developing the energy storage systems that are required at times when the intermittency of solar and wind power means that energy isn’t being produced.
Interesting Engineering

A Portuguese company's innovative floating solar panels stalk the Sun's movements

A Portuguese company's sustainable solution is following the Sun, almost like a stalker, in a bid to get the most out of its energy. SolarisFloat has developed an innovative floating solar solution that is unlike the many being installed in water bodies around the world. With single- or dual-axis tracking, the floating island is powered by electric engines that consume less than 0.5 percent of the total energy produced. As the BBC explained, the installation, named PROTEVS, is the first to merge floating solar panels with Sun-tracking technology.

