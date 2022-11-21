Read full article on original website
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CNBC
First Solar selects Alabama for new factory as Inflation Reduction Act prompts domestic manufacturing boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know
Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Threat of winter blackouts grows as National Grid pushes back repairs to electricity link from France to UK until New Year: Substation in Kent supplies energy to two million homes
Concerns about averting winter blackouts in the current energy crisis have increased today after it was revealed that repairs on an electricity cable from France to the UK that supplies 2million homes has been delayed. National Grid’s Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) 44 mile cable under the Channel has not been running...
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
The world’s first all-electric lithium mine is coming to Canada
Lithium batteries, used in electric vehicles and other devices, are in great demand as the world pushes toward decarbonization. However, we are starting to see that the material is in short supply. There’s enough lithium in the ground but it’s not coming out at fast enough rates. It has been...
electrek.co
First off-grid solar-powered EV charger deployed in Puerto Rico in wake of rising natural disasters
Puerto Rico is getting its first off-grid, 100% solar-powered EV chargers as the rising number of natural disasters pose a threat to the territory’s vulnerable grid. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is funding the EV ARC infrastructure from Beam Global. Grid outages have increased by 64% over...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier sheds light on graphite supply challenge for EV battery manufacturers [Editorial]
Graphite is an essential part of a lithium-ion battery. There are many challenges that EV battery manufacturers might face in the graphite market as electric vehicle demand continues to rise. Graphite is often an overlooked essential mineral when people think of EV batteries. However, it is a crucial component in...
dornob.com
Kickstarter Campaign for First Plug-and-Play Home Energy Storage System Garners Over $5 Million
A plug-and-play home energy storage system is capturing the attention of thousands of consumers with its recent Kickstarter campaign. Officially ending November 20th, the SuperBase V by Silicon Valley-based charging technology company Zendure has racked up over $5 million. The company’s advanced energy storage boxes are versatile and strong enough to power an entire house, and portable enough to take care of energy needs on the go.
PV Tech
Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico
Miami-headquartered Atlas Renewable Energy has begun operations on its 300MW Mexican La Pimienta solar project, located in the state of Campeche. The plant is forecast to generate 789GWh of power annually, with a 15-year power purchase agreement signed with Mexican state-owned utility Federal Electric Commission. Atlas said that the project is the second-largest PV installation in Mexico, and the first large-scale solar project in Campeche.
rigzone.com
Long-Duration Energy Storage Needed To Improve Decarbonization
Long-duration energy storage technologies are promising but must be improved to aid the deep decarbonization of electric power systems. Generating renewable power is vital to the world’s decarbonization efforts. But so too will be developing the energy storage systems that are required at times when the intermittency of solar and wind power means that energy isn’t being produced.
A Portuguese company's innovative floating solar panels stalk the Sun's movements
A Portuguese company's sustainable solution is following the Sun, almost like a stalker, in a bid to get the most out of its energy. SolarisFloat has developed an innovative floating solar solution that is unlike the many being installed in water bodies around the world. With single- or dual-axis tracking, the floating island is powered by electric engines that consume less than 0.5 percent of the total energy produced. As the BBC explained, the installation, named PROTEVS, is the first to merge floating solar panels with Sun-tracking technology.
