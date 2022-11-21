Read full article on original website
Wave 3
JCPS, JCTA to discuss new contract proposal for teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim held a news conference Monday morning. The new contract proposal for JCPS teachers was discussed at the VanHoose Education Center. JCTA members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the agreement,...
Wave 3
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free.
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Wave 3
Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due to a rise in flu and other sicknesses, according to the school district. In a letter sent to families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on...
Wave 3
Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is repaying veterans for their dedication and service to the nation by providing home repairs for free. “I don’t know if I deserve what they have done for me or not,” said WWII veteran Homer Dehnam. “They went overboard. All of their work has been remarkable. Sometimes, I don’t feel like I deserve so much but I am very thankful.”
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer's term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer's term.
Wave 3
Louisville parents, the IMC look to address the alleged mistreatment of teens at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is speaking out against the the Department of Juvenile Justice, after her son was transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Center without her knowledge. She says it’s been almost two weeks since she has spoken to or seen her son. The Interdenominational...
Wave 3
Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
Wave 3
YMCA honors award recipients at Mayor Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA brought attention to several young award-winning individuals as part of Greg Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast as Louisville mayor. The YMCA Mayor Community Thanksgiving Breakfast was emceed by WAVE anchor Dawne Gee at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday morning. During the...
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer's term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer's term.
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
One of a few Black women from Kentucky lands D1 scholarship in gymnastics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retoshia Halsell is reliable. Her GPA at Ballard High School is nearly perfect. She’s an adored part time nanny. And be it beam, bars, floor, or vault, she’s quite savvy at sticking the landing. “Sometimes it’s nerve racking,” Halsell said. “Because if I fall,...
Wave 3
Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to those in need this holiday season. On Monday through Wednesday, the College of Hospitality Studies prepare food for the meals that will be donated to the Salvation Army and delivered to families.
Wave 3
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg told reporters Monday he would name an interim chief before he takes office on Jan. 2, 2023. He said...
Wave 3
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
WLKY.com
Shepherdsville police chief retiring when new mayor begins term
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Louisville isn't the only department in the region looking for a new police chief after elections. Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin has announced he'll be retiring. In a statement Monday, he said he was already planning on it, but knew that Mayor-Elect Jose Cubero would appoint...
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch...
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
