Westlawn Hall renovations: Growing nursing and public health in state-of-the-art learning spaces
This article originally appeared in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of The Bulletin. Creating healthy communities is at the center of the college’s mission, on and off campus. Every community in the region, state and nation is projecting an increased need for nurses. There is a critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the region that preceded and was exacerbated by the health crisis of COVID-19. The critical workforce shortage threatens the health and economy of the region.
goshen.edu
The Bulletin | Fall/Winter 2022
The Fall/Winter 2022 issue of The Bulletin will arrive in mailboxes in late November. Look for yours!. Jewel Yoder ’99, ’20 (DNP), chair of the college’s Nursing Department, has said, “Employers often say they prefer Goshen College nursing graduates because they provide compassionate, culturally sensitive and high-quality care for patients.” That combination of a very human-centered approach, with an understanding and appreciation of the different needs of people, along with the technical excellence is a key differentiator in the college’s nursing and public health programs. It is also needed more than ever in healthcare broadly, which is experiencing a critical shortage of healthcare professionals that preceded and was exacerbated by the pandemic.
abc57.com
New kid Mayor for the City of Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A fourth grader from Goshen Elementary, Connor G, won the vote from the rest of the fourth-grade class, for the Goshen kid Mayor. The other kid mayor finalists will spend the remainder of the school year serving with Connor on the kid council. Connor was sworn in...
cbs4indy.com
School districts fight and dodge Indiana’s $1-school-building giveaway law
Scott Miller had an offer on the table. The superintendent of Hammond City Schools had a couple of older buildings that were no longer needed for classroom instruction, Gavit and Clark high schools. “I actually have a buyer,” said Miller. It was the city of Hammond. Miller said the...
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools offering community workshops about alcohol, substance abuse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation is offering three community workshops in November and December to help educate the public on alcohol and substance abuse. Each of the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Ballrooms A and B inside the St. Joseph...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
goshen.edu
Rooted in good soil
This presidential column originally appeared in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of The Bulletin. Last year a new ranking system of colleges and universities was rolled out to identify schools, regardless of their size, that are using their resources as effectively as possible to help students and faculty achieve their full potential.
goshen.edu
Goshen College named to Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Schools
Goshen College continues to be one of the country’s most environmentally responsible schools according to Princeton Review’s latest Guide to Green Schools. The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, released Oct. 25, 2022, features Goshen among the 455 colleges chosen based on a survey of administrators at 713 colleges in 2021-22 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points in the process of choosing schools for the guide.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: The truth about high school motivation at Michigan City High School
Character, scholarship, leadership, and service - these are the four pillars a National Honors Society (NHS) student must embody. Being considered for the NHS is a daunting task and quite strenuous to achieve. On October 27, NHS held a beautiful ceremony in the auditorium where around 20 new members were inducted.
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko Co. Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip
The Salvation Army Advisory Board met Nov. 15 and, prior to their meeting, presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award. This year’s recipient was Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth president of Grace College and Seminary and currently senior adviser. His career in higher education spans over...
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
95.3 MNC
New Mishawaka sports complex funding
A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
threeriversnews.com
Three Rivers native overcomes tragedy to win 2022 USA Memory Championship
THREE RIVERS — Just two days prior to one of the biggest competitions of his year back in October, John Graham was dealt a shocking piece of news. Graham, a 36-year-old Three Rivers native, learned that a family member had died by suicide, something that hit him fairly hard in the run-up to the biggest memory competition in the country, the 2022 USA Memory Championships in Winter Park, Fla.
WANE-TV
Exurban addresses lawsuit over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area. The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens,...
WIBC.com
The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
