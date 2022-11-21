ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

goshen.edu

Westlawn Hall renovations: Growing nursing and public health in state-of-the-art learning spaces

This article originally appeared in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of The Bulletin. Creating healthy communities is at the center of the college’s mission, on and off campus. Every community in the region, state and nation is projecting an increased need for nurses. There is a critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the region that preceded and was exacerbated by the health crisis of COVID-19. The critical workforce shortage threatens the health and economy of the region.
GOSHEN, IN
goshen.edu

The Bulletin | Fall/Winter 2022

The Fall/Winter 2022 issue of The Bulletin will arrive in mailboxes in late November. Look for yours!. Jewel Yoder ’99, ’20 (DNP), chair of the college’s Nursing Department, has said, “Employers often say they prefer Goshen College nursing graduates because they provide compassionate, culturally sensitive and high-quality care for patients.” That combination of a very human-centered approach, with an understanding and appreciation of the different needs of people, along with the technical excellence is a key differentiator in the college’s nursing and public health programs. It is also needed more than ever in healthcare broadly, which is experiencing a critical shortage of healthcare professionals that preceded and was exacerbated by the pandemic.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

New kid Mayor for the City of Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A fourth grader from Goshen Elementary, Connor G, won the vote from the rest of the fourth-grade class, for the Goshen kid Mayor. The other kid mayor finalists will spend the remainder of the school year serving with Connor on the kid council. Connor was sworn in...
GOSHEN, IN
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
goshen.edu

Rooted in good soil

This presidential column originally appeared in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of The Bulletin. Last year a new ranking system of colleges and universities was rolled out to identify schools, regardless of their size, that are using their resources as effectively as possible to help students and faculty achieve their full potential.
GOSHEN, IN
goshen.edu

Goshen College named to Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Schools

Goshen College continues to be one of the country’s most environmentally responsible schools according to Princeton Review’s latest Guide to Green Schools. The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, released Oct. 25, 2022, features Goshen among the 455 colleges chosen based on a survey of administrators at 713 colleges in 2021-22 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points in the process of choosing schools for the guide.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kosciusko Co. Hometown Hero Presented To Dr. William Katip

The Salvation Army Advisory Board met Nov. 15 and, prior to their meeting, presented the 2022 Kosciusko County Hometown Hero Award. This year’s recipient was Dr. William “Bill” Katip, sixth president of Grace College and Seminary and currently senior adviser. His career in higher education spans over...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

New Mishawaka sports complex funding

A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

Three Rivers native overcomes tragedy to win 2022 USA Memory Championship

THREE RIVERS — Just two days prior to one of the biggest competitions of his year back in October, John Graham was dealt a shocking piece of news. Graham, a 36-year-old Three Rivers native, learned that a family member had died by suicide, something that hit him fairly hard in the run-up to the biggest memory competition in the country, the 2022 USA Memory Championships in Winter Park, Fla.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WANE-TV

Exurban addresses lawsuit over proposed recycling plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area. The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

