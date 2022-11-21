Read full article on original website
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
KAKE TV
Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says
ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
WIBW
Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
Puttin' on the Glitz is scheduled in Junction City
Dec. 10 will be the date for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation's Puttin' on the Glitz fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. Cost to attend will be $110 per seat or $800 per table. Activities will range from a prime rib buffet, pasta bar and salad station, to DJ Jonathon...
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
Geary County Booking Photos Nov.23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Keith Rea, Failure to appear, Arrested 11/22. Gage Foreman, Failure to appear,...
WIBW
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
New traffic safety enforcement campaign is under way
This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansas. Now through Monday, Nov 27, The Junction City Police Department said that they will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *THANKSGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws...
KVOE
Fentanyl distribution suspect set for arraignment in Lyon County District Court
A man accused of transporting fentanyl across Lyon County earlier this year has an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. Terry Don Cummings was arrested early this year after a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike, allegedly with around 200 counterfeit oxycontin pills in his possession. Cummings failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in September and a second hearing last month, but information posted on the state’s court portal indicates Cummings was incarcerated elsewhere when those hearings were planned.
JC Post
