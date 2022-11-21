Read full article on original website
Scientists Uncover Evidence of What May Be Earth's First Mass Animal Extinction
Since the Cambrian explosion 538.8 million years ago – a time when many of the animal phyla we're familiar with today were established – five major mass extinction events have whittled down the biodiversity of all creatures great and small. Researchers from the US have uncovered evidence of...
“Code Red” – Scientists Warn That Climate Change Has Pushed Earth’s Vital Signs To Record Extremes
An international coalition led by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers released a new report that says the Earth’s vital signs have reached “code red” and that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.” The report was published on October 26 in the journal BioScience. In...
Scientists Think They've Cracked The Mystery of This Cute Octopus And Its 'Shell'
Long after its ancestors deleted their genetic code for a tough coat of armor, a seafaring octopus has reinvented a recipe for making a shell. A recent genetic analysis of the paper nautilus or greater argonaut (Argonauta argo) has revealed a surprising origin for its protective casing, one that doesn't resemble the shell of its closest relatives.
Scientists discover the largest T-Rex so far, nearly double the size of previous record holder
The largest T-Rex on Earth may have been much bigger than we thought. According to the new findings of scientists, Earth's largest T-Rex weighed 33 thousand pounds (15 thousand kg). Hold on, because it means that a T-Rex could have been 70 percent larger than "Scotty", the heaviest T-Rex ever revealed until now.
How 'seafloor detectives' uncovered the secrets of the world's biggest underwater volcano
Scientists have revealed new findings about the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which in January 2022 became the largest eruption ever recorded with modern technology.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Fossils Found In China Reveal Answers to Centuries Old Evolution Question
The fossils were well-preserved with soft tissue, an extremely rare discovery.
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Tiny 166-million-year-old skeleton found in Scotland ‘to reveal secrets of lizard evolution’
A tiny, 166-million-year-old fossil lizard unearthed in Scotland could fill gaps in scientists’ understanding of how reptiles evolved.The 6cm long skeleton discovered on the Isle of Skye is believed to the most complete lizard fossil of its age found anywhere in the world.The fossil, which dates to the Middle Jurassic period when dinosaurs roamed Earth, comprises of the imprint of nearly a full lizard skeleton, missing only the snout and tail.Known as the Bellairsia Gracilis, the lizard belongs to a wider animal group known as squamate reptiles, which today include more than 10,000 species such as snakes, chameleons and geckos.Scientists...
After Surviving on Earth for More Than 200 Million Years, Researchers Have Determined the Body Mass of Two Extinct Amphibians
After surviving on Earth for more than 200 million years, the last of the temnospondyls, amphibians that resemble crocodiles more than amphibians, went extinct during the Cretaceous period, about 120 million years ago. Now, a group of researchers under the direction of Lachlan Hart, a paleontologist and Ph.D. candidate in...
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
A Person Who Lived 800 Years Ago Is the Origin of a Modern Seizure Disorder, Scientists Say
Scientists in Australia believe that they’ve discovered the centuries-old origins of a rare form of childhood epilepsy caused by a genetic mutation: a single common ancestor who lived in Britain roughly 800 years ago. The find is especially notable because hereditary conditions of this kind typically don’t survive for so long in the population.
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time
Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
Gigantic fossils hint at super-sized 7,000-pound sea turtle
If the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were looking for heavyweight back-up while fighting their arch-nemesis Shredder, it would be hard to do better than a newly discovered species of ancient sea turtle. Leviathanochelys aenigmatica is the newest member of an extinct genus named Archelon, which boasts multiple kinds species of turtles that could grow to 15 feet long and weighed in about 7,000 pounds, more than a hippopotamus.
3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
Fossils called stromatolites from Western Australia were created by microbes 3.48 billion years ago.
Scientists Just Discovered the First-Ever Cooked Meal
When ancient people learned to cook with fire instead of eating all of their food raw, it was a massive turning point in human evolution. And a new discovery can tell us about the food that was the first cooked meal. According to CNN, scientists at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site near the ancient lake Hula in Israel unearthed and studied fish teeth, which revealed that our predecessors were able to cook the aquatic animals. Study author Dr. Irit Zohar — a researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History — said that stone tools were also found at the site (suggesting humans inhabited the area), and the lake’s shallow waters would have allowed them to catch large fish by hand.
Scientists Have Uncovered New Details of the Icy Depths
A deeper understanding of Antarctic Bottom Water. Researchers have learned new information on how Antarctica’s subsurface ice formation contributes to the circulation of cold, dense water that sinks to the ocean floor, an important aspect of global water circulation. A team from Hokkaido University’s Institute of Low Temperature Science,...
