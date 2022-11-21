Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
How Fasting Helps Lower Blood Pressure
Intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary trend that benefits blood pressure, weight loss, inflammation, cholesterol, and blood sugar. This article focuses on the relationship between fasting and blood pressure, reviews the problems that come with high blood pressure, and looks at how fasting may be one way to help lower it.
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes Misdiagnosis: How It Happens and What to Do
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects more than 37 million people in the United States. Often, there is no distinction among the main types of diabetes. However, when the wrong type of diabetes is diagnosed, it can lead to serious health issues. Blood and stool tests can test for the different types of diabetes, providing a firm diagnosis.
verywellhealth.com
Understanding Depression and Osteoporosis
People with osteoporosis (a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle) are more likely to have depression (a serious mood disorder causing persistent sadness and loss of interest in activities) than people who do not have osteoporosis. One study found that nearly 87% of people with osteoporosis have mild to moderate depression. However, the reason behind the relationship is unclear.
verywellhealth.com
Does Physical Therapy Really Help Arthritis Pain?
Physical therapy (PT) is a common treatment for arthritis. When combined with other treatments like medication, physical therapy can be extremely effective in reducing symptoms of arthritis. This article will discuss how physical therapy, particularly for the larger joints such as the shoulder, hips, and knees can decrease joint pain...
verywellhealth.com
Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing for Type 2 Diabetes
Duodenal mucosal resurfacing (DMR) is a minimally invasive procedure that uses heat to resurface the upper intestine. Like bariatric surgery (weight-loss surgery), it has been shown to help with diabetes, but it’s less risky than bariatric surgery. Learn more about the pros and cons of this procedure and whether...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes Treatment Options When Metformin Stops Working
Along with lifestyle changes, Glucophage (metformin) can help you get your blood sugar, also called blood glucose, under control. If your blood sugar is not controlled, metformin may not be working for you, and you may need to replace it. Here’s what to expect when metformin needs to be replaced....
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Cysts
Hormones or fluid build up may be to blame but often cysts have no clear cause. A cyst is a closed pocket of tissue that forms somewhere on the body. Unlike tumors, which are caused by abnormal growth of body tissue, cysts are usually filled with air, pus or fluid. Cysts are usually harmless, but they can cause pain, discomfort or complications depending on how large they are or where they appear. There are hundreds of different types of cysts and oftentimes they’re unexplained. But they can also be caused by fluid buildup, hormonal fluctuations or injury.
verywellhealth.com
Sensitivity to Cold: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Feeling cold is normal for someone standing outside in chilly weather without a coat. It is also common to feel more frigid in the winter when temperatures drop to colder-than-comfortable levels. However, constantly feeling unusually cold, even in warmer temperatures, may indicate that you have cold sensitivity. Sensitivity to cold, or cold intolerance, is an abnormal sensitivity to cold temperatures or a cold environment.
verywellhealth.com
Vitamins for Type 2 Diabetes: What’s Recommended?
People with type 2 diabetes may be interested in learning if vitamin supplements may be helpful for treatment. Type 2 diabetes is treated with lifestyle and dietary changes and, in some cases, medications. Nutrients are best derived from food sources, but in a true deficiency, supplements may be helpful. It's...
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Heart Disease: What Is the Relationship?
If you have ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might be at an increased risk for heart disease. However, it's possible to lower your risk for heart disease by following a nutritious diet and making lifestyle changes. This article discusses the connection between ankylosing spondylitis and heart disease, the risks of these...
verywellhealth.com
Is Hypothyroidism Genetic?
Having a first-degree family member (parent, sibling, child) with a thyroid disorder increases the risk of developing a thyroid condition. Research suggests that about 64% of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and 65% of thyroid hormones, thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), concentrations are genetically determined. While genetics play a role in hypothyroidism...
verywellhealth.com
Nervous Stomach Symptoms
A nervous stomach is a common problem that can be caused by emotional challenges such as anxiety and depression or by digestive disorders. It may include symptoms such as feeling "butterflies" in your stomach or experiencing a "gut-wrenching" feeling. Nervous stomach every now and then is no cause for concern. If you're experiencing ongoing symptoms, you may want to consider seeing a healthcare provider.
verywellhealth.com
Can Leg Pain Be a Symptom of Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is arthritis that primarily affects the spine. For some people, this disease can also cause inflammation in other joints, most commonly the hips. However, leg pain can be an indication that inflammation has spread to your knees, ankles, or joints in your feet. This article discusses leg...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Drinking Alcohol Impact Your Bone Health?
Many people enjoy alcohol, but there is evidence that drinking too much can have adverse health effects. One of the ways alcohol can be problematic is by negatively influencing your bone health and increasing your risk for osteoporosis. This article examines the effects that heavily consuming alcohol can have on...
verywellhealth.com
Having Both (Comorbid) Schizophrenia and Dissociative Identity Disorder
Schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously called multiple personality disorder, are commonly misunderstood as the same due to overlapping symptoms, such as dissociation from reality and decreased mental functioning. They each have distinct criteria that set them apart, but they can also occur together. Some estimates of people with comorbid schizophrenia and DID are around 20 percent.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Malignant Hypertension?
Malignant hypertension (MHT) is a severe form of high blood pressure. It is characterized by a sudden spike in blood pressure and acute organ damage. The incidence of MHT in the United States is highest among Black Americans, current and former smokers, and people with a history of renal artery stenosis (narrowing in one or more arteries carrying blood to the kidneys).
verywellhealth.com
How Does Coffee Affect Gout?
When too much uric acid (a chemical created when the body breaks down compounds called purines) builds up in the joints, it creates needle-like crystals that cause intense pain, known as gout flare-ups or gout attacks. Certain foods or beverages like coffee may affect uric acid levels and gout flare-ups.
verywellhealth.com
Why Ankylosing Spondylitis Is Often Misdiagnosed
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) has traditionally been thought to primarily affect males, although newer studies suggest otherwise. AS also affects females differently, which leads to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis. Although not as frequent, it can also be misdiagnosed in males. This article covers how AS is diagnosed, why misdiagnosis occurs, and...
verywellhealth.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
Heart failure is a chronic condition that, if untreated, typically gets progressively worse over time. With advances in medical technology and more knowledge about how heart failure develops, most people no longer receive one-size-fits-all treatment for heart failure. A combination of aggressive lifestyle changes and medical care aimed at optimizing...
verywellhealth.com
How Geographic Atrophy Is Treated
Geographic atrophy treatment options remain limited. Treatment pathways for this advanced eye condition range from making lifestyle changes to prevent it from occurring to methods of maximizing remaining vision. This article will discuss treatment for geographic atrophy, including lifestyle changes, over-the-counter vitamins, vision-maximizing procedures, and other possibilities. Home Remedies and...
Comments / 0