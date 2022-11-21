Hormones or fluid build up may be to blame but often cysts have no clear cause. A cyst is a closed pocket of tissue that forms somewhere on the body. Unlike tumors, which are caused by abnormal growth of body tissue, cysts are usually filled with air, pus or fluid. Cysts are usually harmless, but they can cause pain, discomfort or complications depending on how large they are or where they appear. There are hundreds of different types of cysts and oftentimes they’re unexplained. But they can also be caused by fluid buildup, hormonal fluctuations or injury.

3 DAYS AGO