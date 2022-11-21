TheStreet's Market Open: Fed Rate Focus, Bob Iger Back at Disney, Crypto Crash - Watch Live

Disney CEO Bob Iger — back for the second time as chief executive of the entertainment giant — will be compensated handsomely for returning to the job. According to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission, Iger will receive a compensation package valued at $27 million each of the 2 years — though the actual number could be higher or lower, depending on the company’s performance and stock price. More from The Hollywood ReporterInside the Disney Board's Decision to Swap BobsKareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era StructureBob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a...

2 DAYS AGO