GOBankingRates

7 Best Thanksgiving Deals at Walmart

As you begin to think about your Thanksgiving plans, don't forget that many retailers are already putting products on sale in anticipation of your needs -- for cooking, entertaining, cleaning up or...
iheart.com

Viral Thanksgiving Tradition Set To Continue For Seventh Year

The internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition is set to take place for the once again in 2022. Jamal Hinton will be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench for the seventh consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016. "To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
CALIFORNIA, MO
NJ.com

Is McDonald’s open today on Thanksgiving 2022?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. McDonald’s is a favorite among fast food lovers, but will you be able to enjoy it on Thanksgiving (11/24/2022)?. Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?. McDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving 2022. However, store hours vary...
muddyrivernews.com

Giving thanks for the beautiful, bitter cranberry

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Made famous by the Pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving, cranberries have long been a favorite at holiday dinners despite their sharp, bitter taste. Americans gobble up about 400 million pounds of the bitter berry annually, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. About 20% of its consumption comes during the Thanksgiving season.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

I’m Bringing A Safe Bet To My First Thanksgiving As a Guest

Guys, this year is unusual when it comes to Turkey Day. Usually, Thanksgiving is held at my house, and usually I'm the one cooking it. At the very least, it's ordering pizza to the house, but it's almost always here. I mean, of course there have been exceptions, but a good 97% of the time, it's been my show to run. And if it wasn't, someone in the immediate family was doing it, and... well. I don't consider myself a guest to them, right?
WGAL

Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying

We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
MyNorthwest.com

Gamez: It might be Thanksgiving week, but it’s also tamale season

When I think about Thanksgiving and all the smells that fill the air when I walk into grandma’s house, I remember the aroma of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls, and tamales. Yes, tamales! Grandma’s tamales were a holiday staple that always appeared on her holiday menu and for some reason, there was never enough.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Thanksgiving’s Most Underrated Food

Since the start of 2022, I’ve consumed more than my body weight in sweet potatoes. The average American eats closer to the equivalent of one (1) fry a day, but for the past decade, I’ve had at least half a pound of the roots at almost every dinner. I travel with sweet potatoes more reliably than I travel with my spouse. All I need in order to chow down is a microwave and something to cushion my hands against the heat.
macaronikid.com

Fun Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids

With Thanksgiving coming up, it's a great time to do a holiday craft with your kids! Every year growing up, we used to trace the outline of our hands to make our own turkey - and we loved it! (Gobble, gobble, gobble) These five crafts bring it to another level with their creativity:

