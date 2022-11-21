ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

digitalspy.com

Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a​​ real-life shocking murder that...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
msn.com

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47

Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47 following a battle with leukemia. The actress - who was best known for starring as Meg Masters and the demon that possessed her in The CW series 'Supernatural' - passed away on Thursday (17.11.22), her sister-in-law announced on social media. She...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.

