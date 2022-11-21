Read full article on original website
Cher, 76, Insists Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, Treats Her 'Like A Queen': 'We're Happy'
She believes in love — no matter the age gap! Just days after OK! reported on Cher and music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards' romantic outing, the iconic singer confirmed the two are indeed in a relationship. On Sunday, November 6, the star simply posted a photo of her new...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Popculture
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast
Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.
msn.com
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47 following a battle with leukemia. The actress - who was best known for starring as Meg Masters and the demon that possessed her in The CW series 'Supernatural' - passed away on Thursday (17.11.22), her sister-in-law announced on social media. She...
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
Men's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
