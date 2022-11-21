Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
msn.com
Kim Kardashian tells daughter North West about night she was conceived
Kim Kardashian told her daughter North West about her conception during the latest episode of Hulu reality series The Kardashians. While on a visit to designer Olivier Rousteing's studio in preparation for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in July, the SKIMS co-founder opened up about the night she and her then-partner Kanye West conceived their first child.
msn.com
You Can Now Stay the Night in Taylor Swift’s $11.5m Carriage House
Slide 1 of 46: From country girl to global pop star, Taylor Swift has come a long way. Having just released Midnights, her 10th studio album, there's no doubt that the star is one of the world's most successful solo artists, with 11 Grammy awards and hundreds of accolades under her belt. Unsurprisingly, she's built up a huge collection of houses over the years on the road to stardom, worth around $81 million, and her former New York City carriage house is now open for overnight stays. Click or scroll on and let's take a look inside Taylor Swift's spectacular homes and discover the secret life of an international superstar...
From Matilda to Stormzy: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Daniel Craig serves up another bucket of his best Kentucky Fried accent work as Benoit Blanc, the deep south’s answer to Sherlock Holmes, capitalising on the rapturous response to Knives Out with essentially more of the same, only this time the mystery is taking place on an idiotic tech bro’s private island.
Lizzo Gets Candid About the Stigma of Pop Music: “Genre’s Racist Inherently”
Lizzo recently opened up about the stigma of pop music, explaining the difference between pop music and race music and how the latter was used to segregate Black artists. “Genre’s racist inherently,” the Emmy-winning artist told Entertainment Weekly. “I think if people did any research they would see that there was race music and then there was pop music. And race music was their way of segregating Black artists from being mainstream because they didn’t want their kids listening to music created by Black and brown people because they said it was demonic and yada, yada, yada.” More from The...
msn.com
James Bond Lives!
Despite reports – and extensive video evidence – suggesting James Bond died in a rocket attack on a remote, poisonous island, he is in fact alive. Or at least, he was last night, swaggering from the grave for one last spin on town... In the catacombs (railway arches)...
