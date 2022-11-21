Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
AOL Corp
CMA Fans Are Outraged After the Show Skips Tributes for Naomi Judd and Olivia Newton-John
The 2022 CMA Awards went off without a hitch and brought some of country music's biggest names into one room. With jaw-dropping performances from artists like Carrie Underwood, host Luke Bryan, and a slew of special collaborations that we didn't know we needed, it was truly a star-studded night to remember.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Pink sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ during Olivia Newton-John AMAs tribute
Pink delivered a heartwarming tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John during the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. The “So What” singer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to perform “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in honor of the “Grease” icon, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Ahead of her performance she told “Entertainment Tonight,” “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing ‘Grease’ in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song.” Throughout Newton-John’s career, she received 10 AMAs and...
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!. When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage. On...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Aldean Made ‘Woke News’ Halloween Video Amid Maren Morris Drama
In a Halloween parody video, country singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean seemingly addressed the controversy surrounding their feud with Maren Morris.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Lizzo Joins North West for TikTok Dance Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Courtesy of Kim and North/Instagram A special cameo! North West and Lizzo teamed up to do a viral TikTok dance backstage at the pop star's concert. North, 9, and her friend Ryan performed the "Get Sturdy" dance with the “About Damn Time” singer, 34, in a video shared via North and mom Kim Kardashian’s joint […]
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
TODAY.com
Helen Mirren on ex-boyfriend Liam Neeson: 'I love him deeply to this day'
Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson may have dated in the 1980s but, in the end, they were not suited for one another, she says in a new interview. “We loved each other,” Mirren, 77, told AARP The Magazine. “We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He’s such an amazing guy.”
Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life. The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks. "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my...
See Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Luna and Miles Visit Dad John Legend on The Voice
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. We're turning our chairs around for this photo. Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her husband and The Voice coach John Legend on the set of the singing competition alongside their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In...
