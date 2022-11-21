Read full article on original website
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
Virgin River stars tease season 5 as filming ends
Virgin River stars are teasing fans about what's to come in season five as plenty of the actors take to social media to celebrate the end of filming for the fifth season. Earlier this year, season four ended with plenty of shocks and set-ups for the future of the show – meaning fans couldn't wait for season five.
Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti responds to Gemma and Luca's split
This year’s Love Island has seen its first couple from the group of finalists end their relationship after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish confirmed last week that they have called time on their romance. Fellow Islander Davide Sanclimenti believes "it’s for the best," suggesting that he's still close with...
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
Hollyoaks' Verity Hutchinson makes huge decision in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a twist for Verity Hutchinson in her brother Eric Foster's radical misogyny storyline. In previous episodes, Eric's laptop – which contains proof of him being The Love Boat spiker and his involvement in incel group Men First – went missing right when he had agreed to hand it over to Verity.
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
I'm a Celebrity announces seventh campmate eliminated
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity has revealed the latest contestant to leave camp, with tonight's (November 25) elimination meaning Seann Walsh was the seventh campmate to exit the jungle. Joining Ant and Dec in the studio, Seann was overcome...
The Crown's Emma Corrin addresses potential for gender-neutral Oscar categories
The Crown's Emma Corrin has addressed the potential for gender-neutral Oscar categories. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who played Princess Diana in the Netflix show's fourth season, was asked whether major movie awards should scrap Best Actor and Best Actress categories in favour of a single, non-gendered one. Corrin...
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
Corrie 23/11/22: Awkward Questions (8pm Start)
Martha (Stephanie Beacham) in on her way back. Who should Ken be with?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. This is Monday’s episode, delayed due to some malarkey called the World Cup. The next...
Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
Queen Sugar boss talks "conflict" in the series finale
Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has teased "conflict" to come in the series finale. The show, which follows the lives of three siblings in Louisiana, is currently in its seventh and final run, with the final episode airing next week. DuVernay, who is also overseeing the last episode as writer...
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce shares heartbreaking news in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce was forced to share the sad news about her diagnosis publicly tonight (November 24). Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this month, and was later told that her illness is terminal. While Lola's loved ones have been supporting her through treatment, she...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 20: Vote off #7 - November 25 - 9.15pm - ITV1
One step closer to Cyclone, and two steps away from the finale. Slightly later start as ITV have the honour of closing day 6 of the World Cup with England v USA. With an extra-strong cuppa in hand, @ChrisMoyles fills us in on what's the first things he's going to do, now he's free from Camp! ☕️ #ImACeleb.
ED: Victoria's make-up.
Has anyone else noticed how over made-up Victoria is since she's reappeared. The actress is naturally pretty and doesn't need it, it looks silly and clown- like in her role, which in terms of location and uniform, is very casual. It's not like she's Priya or Leyla. Has anyone else...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 24/11/22 - " You'd better come home, Speedy Gonzales..."
Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under full sail!. Ooo ooooo I went to the new village bakery again today . Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under...
