Former Bistro 185 Space in Collinwood to Reopen in Spring as Charter House
New owner Chris King says, "the neighborhood is going in a great direction."
coolcleveland.com
Downtown Holiday Kickoff Returns with a New Name: Winterland
Sat 11/26 @ 4-7PM Cleveland’s annual downtown holiday season kickoff event, now in its 37th year, has been renamed. No longer Winterfest, it’s now “Winterland.” But it’s the same event that has attracted thousands of people to Public Square each Saturday after Thanksgiving for the tree-lighting, fireworks and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic officer creates a crosswalk dance party
CLEVELAND — Heading in to work in the morning can be tough, but an Ohio police officer is helping put some pep in people's steps by bringing a boost of energy to everyone who passes by. Outside one of the top-ranked health care centers in the country, you could...
csuohio.edu
CSU featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges 2023
Cleveland State University has been featured in The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges for the fifth consecutive year. The Princeton Review chose the 455 schools in the guide based on a survey conducted at 713 colleges concerning sustainability-aimed institutional policies, practices and programs. CSU earned 91 out of...
Cleveland schools announce ‘major gift’ worth $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: How the district plans to spend the money
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received a "major gift" in the form of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced the gift Tuesday morning from the auditorium at East Tech High School, calling it "a surprise to the district." "Scott’s foundation...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Thanksgiving Weekend in Cleveland
Run in the annual Cleveland Turkey Trot, jam out to Lilieae, cheer on the Browns and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Avant-Garde Arts and Crafts Show at Emerald Event Center. With original, handmade items from local vendors and artisans, this event provides an artsy option for...
Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some excellent soul food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all offer delicious food. Located in Cleveland's South Broadway neighborhood, this restaurant offers great soul food. You can't go wrong with a wing dinner, which has 5 whole wings plus fries and coleslaw; wing sauce options include plain, BBQ, curry, jerk, Cajun, lemon pepper, hot, and garlic parmesan. Customers also love their chicken and waffles, Greedy's chicken sandwich (which is topped with onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and a tasty house-made sauce), and catfish dinners. The restaurant is also open for breakfast. Check out one of their omelets or shrimp and grits.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Ignatius opens 2022-23 boys basketball season at No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio sent six boys basketball teams to Dayton last season for the OHSAA state championships. The area is among Ohio’s deepest, and that is no different now.
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
A procession for a fallen firefighter has arrived at a funeral home in Eastlake.
Cleveland Jewish News
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
JACK Cleveland Casino ready for sports betting in Ohio — here’s what’s new
"Who's going to win the first quarter? What are the total points in the half? Which player is going to have the most rushing yards? Who's going to have the most passing yards? Those are all bets that are available now."
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
Breakthrough Woodland Hills Campus closed due to stomach virus
Breakthrough Public Schools announced early Tuesday that its Woodland Hills Campus would be closed due to the spread of the stomach virus.
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
