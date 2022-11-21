ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Downtown Holiday Kickoff Returns with a New Name: Winterland

Sat 11/26 @ 4-7PM Cleveland’s annual downtown holiday season kickoff event, now in its 37th year, has been renamed. No longer Winterfest, it’s now “Winterland.” But it’s the same event that has attracted thousands of people to Public Square each Saturday after Thanksgiving for the tree-lighting, fireworks and more.
Cleveland Clinic officer creates a crosswalk dance party

CLEVELAND — Heading in to work in the morning can be tough, but an Ohio police officer is helping put some pep in people's steps by bringing a boost of energy to everyone who passes by. Outside one of the top-ranked health care centers in the country, you could...
CSU featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges 2023

Cleveland State University has been featured in The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges for the fifth consecutive year. The Princeton Review chose the 455 schools in the guide based on a survey conducted at 713 colleges concerning sustainability-aimed institutional policies, practices and programs. CSU earned 91 out of...
Cleveland schools announce ‘major gift’ worth $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: How the district plans to spend the money

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received a "major gift" in the form of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced the gift Tuesday morning from the auditorium at East Tech High School, calling it "a surprise to the district." "Scott’s foundation...
11 Things to Do This Thanksgiving Weekend in Cleveland

Run in the annual Cleveland Turkey Trot, jam out to Lilieae, cheer on the Browns and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Avant-Garde Arts and Crafts Show at Emerald Event Center. With original, handmade items from local vendors and artisans, this event provides an artsy option for...
Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some excellent soul food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all offer delicious food. Located in Cleveland's South Broadway neighborhood, this restaurant offers great soul food. You can't go wrong with a wing dinner, which has 5 whole wings plus fries and coleslaw; wing sauce options include plain, BBQ, curry, jerk, Cajun, lemon pepper, hot, and garlic parmesan. Customers also love their chicken and waffles, Greedy's chicken sandwich (which is topped with onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and a tasty house-made sauce), and catfish dinners. The restaurant is also open for breakfast. Check out one of their omelets or shrimp and grits.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4

The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
